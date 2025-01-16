Dolphins 2024 Top 10: The Most Forgettable Plays
After offering our ranking of the 10 most memorable Miami Dolphins plays of the 2024 season, it's only fair to offer the other side — the 10 most forgettable plays.
Unfortunately for Miami, there were more of those from which to choose than on the positive side, an indication of the struggles the team endured during a season that ended without a playoff berth for the first time in three years.
The list features miscues by the offense, defense and special teams, though we did not include plays that results in injuries because those clearly would overshadow everything else, starting with the collision that caused QB Tua Tagovailoa's concussion in Week 2.
So then, here it is, our list of the 10 most forgettable Dolphins plays of 2024:
1. THE POYER PENALTY
The most painful loss of the 2024 season actually had the chance of ending up as the most inspiring win not only of the season but of the past few seasons. But just when it looked as though the Dolphins had a third-down stop late against the Buffalo Bills with a chance to get the ball back in the final minute with the score tied, there came the flag for personal foul against Jordan Poyer. It led to the Bills winning the game in the final seconds when Tyler Bass made that 61-yard field goal.
2. THE TYREEK DROP/FUMBLE
The Dolphins' second game without Tagovailoa began well enough after Emmanuel Ogbah came up with an interception and Miami drove into Tennessee territory, but things turned ugly quickly when Tyler Huntley threw a lateral that was slightly in front of Tyreek Hill, though clearly a pass that should have been caught. But Hill not only failed to catch the ball, he failed to jump on it after it starting rolling toward defender Arden Key, and the play turned into a turnover. And it became that kind of night for the Dolphins.
3. THE MALIK MUFF
The Dolphins couldn't afford to make mistakes on Thanksgiving night, but they did survive allowing a long opening kickoff return by pitching a three-and-out on defense — only to watch Malik Washington fumble the ensuing punt to set up a touchdown that sent Green Bay on its way to a comfortable victory. Washington enjoyed a very good rookie season for Miami, but this was one mistake the Dolphins weren't good enough to overcome.
4. SKYLAR'S FINAL SNAP
Maybe Skylar Thompson would still be on the roster if not for his brief, but utterly forgettable, appearance in the Dolphins' victory against New England. In the game simply to keep Tagovailoa out of harm's way with Miami fully in control, Thompson botched an exchange with running back Jaylen Wright, the Patriots got a gift touchdown on a fumble return, Tua returned the next time Miami had the ball, and Thompson never played another down for Miami. Even though replays showed the blame belongs as much, if not more, on Wright, it still was a bad way for Thompson to go.
5. THE BUFFALO PICK-SIX
Yeah, that Thursday night home game against Buffalo was a disaster all the way around. Before Tagovailoa left with his concussion, he threw three picks, though there's reason to debate whether the first two were his fault. There was no confusion about the third, which came when Tagovailoa refused to take a third-down sack with Miami trailing 24-10 early in the third quarter and just flung the ball forward. Bad move because just like that, it was now 31-10.
6. THE 'CHIPS' SAFETY
In his first game back after his concussion-related stint on IR, Tagovailoa had a very good performance against the Arizona Cardinals, except some ball security issues. One example came when he failed to catch a shotgun snap, and the result was a safety that eventually loomed large in a 28-27 loss. A few days later, Tagovailoa discussed the fumble this way: “I’d like to see a lot of other people go in the back there and try to catch that ball. You’ve seen it – it wasn’t (Aaron Brewer)’s best and ‘Brew’ knows he can get it better, but it wasn’t my best as well. But I’m just saying to give perspective, it’s not as easy as what it looked like sitting down on your couch eating chips.”
7. BOYLE'S OUT-OF-BOUNDS PASS
The one game the Dolphins let slip away more than any other in 2024 had to be the one at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 7, but after numerous miscues the Dolphins still had a shot at a final game-winning drive. Only it was Tim Boyle at quarterback, and he made the mistake of throwing too many short completions with a running clock. But the topper came on fourth down when Boyle threw a pass so far out of reach of Malik Washington near the sideline, it looked like a throw-away and left many to wonder whether he had lost track of the downs. Regardless, it was an ugly way to end an ugly game.
8. SKYLAR 'HAIL MARY' THAT WASN'T
Skylar Thompson's one start of the season, at Seattle in Week 3, was painful in every way imaginable but it probably was highlighted (lowlighted actually) by what happened at the end of the first half. With the ball at the Seattle 49 with no time left, Thompson rolled out to his right but never chucked the ball toward the end zone attempt for a Hail Mary — because that's not what the play call was; instead, the idea was to try to draw a DPI downfield to get the chance to attempt a field goal. Only problem was that Thompson never did throw the ball and, of course, he eventually got nailed from behind, taking a big hit he never should have had to take.
9. THE ROLLING SNAP
The Dolphins' only victory during Tagovailoa's stint on IR came at New England, but they almost tried to give that one away, particularly on special teams. To cap a disastrous first half that featured having a punt blocked and a rare Jason Sanders miss on a field goal attempt, another field goal attempt never had a chance because of an errant long snap.
10. THE KILLER KYLER RUN
Watching the Arizona Cardinals march down the field for their game-winning field goal in Tagovailoa's first game was painful enough, but it could not have been more deflating to watch Kyler Murray juke safety Marcus Maye in the open field to get to the sticks on a third-run down, meaning Arizona would be able to make it a last-second field goal without giving the Dolphins offense a chance at a comeback.