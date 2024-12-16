Dolphins 2024 Week 15 Snap Count Observations
What stood out about the Miami Dolphins snap counts from their 20-12 loss against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday.
As a reminder, the inactives were: CB Ethan Bonner, RB Jeff Wilson Jr., TE Jack Stoll, WR Dee Eskridge and injured tackles Terron Armstead and Kendall Lamm.
Quarterback Tyler Huntley and rookie offensive lineman Andrew Meyer were the only active players who didn't play.
Eight position players saw action only on special teams: LB Duke Riley, CB Siran Neal, CB Storm Duck, LB Channing Tindall, S Patrick McMorris, G Isaiah Wynn, T Ryan Hayes and LB Tyrel Dodson.
DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS
-- It was a frustrating game for Tyreek Hill, but the wide receiver keeps going out there. He played 63 of the team's 68 offensive snaps, the most of anybody on the team other than QB Tua Tagovailoa and the offensive linemen.
-- More De'Von Achane at running back, with the second-year player getting 45 snaps, compared to 26 for Raheem Mostert and only three for rookie Jaylen Wright.
-- With Jaylen Waddle and Grant DuBose leaving the game with an injuries, Malik Washington got an extended work load with 40 snaps.
-- At tight end, Jonnu Smith led the way with 45 snaps, and Durham Smythe had only 16, the same count as fullback Alec Ingold. The Dolphins haven't had success running the ball even when ingold is on the field, so this is quite a chicken-and-egg thing when considering the struggles of the running game.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS
-- Six players were on the field for all 50 defensive snaps: linebacker Jordyn Brooks, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, safety Jordan Poyer, safety Jevon Holland, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., cornerback Kendall Fuller.
-- Defensive lineman Zach Sieler, who had yet another strong performance, was on the field for 45 of the snap, while Emmanuel Ogbah led all edge defenders with 41 snaps.
-- The Dolphins use a three-safety alignment at times, which led to Elijah Campbell getting eight snaps on defense.
-- Newcomer Matt Dickerson, signed off the practice squad Saturday, got four snaps on defense.
-- Chop Robinson got 28 snaps, which may have been a bit surprising, though he's still being used mostly as a situational pass rusher these days.
-- We close with the special teams, where Duke Riley, Bell, and Neal as usual tied for the highest total of snaps, this time with 21, followed by McMorris with 18 snaps. The leader among offensive players again was Julian Hill, who had 15 snaps.