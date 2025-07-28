Dolphins 2025 Camp Day 5: McDaniel Media Session Highlights
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel met with the media before his team hit the field for another practice of training camp this year.
Here were the highlights of McDaniel's media session:
Injury Updates
-- McDaniel says Kader Kohou's injury is "day to day," and that he has some swelling. He said he's in good spirits. Mike McDaniel says he's "a couple of evaluations away."
-- McDaniel said they are hoping rookie safety Dante Trader Jr. can compete and stay on the field for joint practices. They are keeping his reps low to prepare him for that.
-- About UDFA cornerback B.J. Adams, McDaniel said he was injured in a collision on a crossing route, and that he is doing well and "in the protocol.
-- On other injuries, McDaniel said center Aaron Brewer would start working on the field a bit, that Ifeatu Melifonwu would be back "soon," and that Darren Waller is still working on getting into football shape with tight end coach Jon Embree.
Updates to the Secondary
-- About the new cornerback signings, McDaniel says they were considering Jack Jones and Mike Hilton for a while. He added that Hilton and Jones are "thirsty" for the opportunity.
-- About Hilton, McDaniel says his physicality stood out from the nickel position, noting that as an offensive coach, he would've rather seen a linebacker on the field than Hilton.
-- McDaniel said he was "pumped" that Minkah Fitzpatrick showed that he earned an adjusted contract through his play. "Minkah was learning the defense and taking command of a leadership role."
Developing Young Players
-- McDaniel says Patrick Paul is doing "great because he has to" against Miami's edge group. He says that his growth has been "monumental."
-- On rookie QB Quinn Ewers, McDaniel says that he has a personalty trait that teammates gravitate toward. He added that he's starting to learn more of the timing stuff.