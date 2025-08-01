All Dolphins

Dolphins 2025 Camp Day 8: McDaniel Media Session Highlights

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to the media ahead of practice at training camp

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel
Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel / Alain Poupart - Miami Dolphins On SI
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel met with the media before his team hit the field for another practice of training camp this year.

Here were the highlights of McDaniel's media session:

-- Asked right away about whether he's changed his ways to make sure some of the issues of 2024 don't resurface, McDaniel says it's easy to hold players accountable with the right players. Hmm, Jalen Ramsey reference perhaps?

-- Zach Sieler still is looking for a new contract but has handled a normal workload, and McDaniel says, "You define yourself with your actions." Adds that Sieler has a vision of a team that he shares. "I'm excited every time I see him."

-- With Tyreek Hill and rebuilding his relationship with teammates, McDaniel says, "I'm seeing the daily investment." Talks about a process of "delivering on trust."

-- Cornerback Kendall Sheffield, who missed practice Wednesday, will be back at work.

-- Rookie Ollie Gordon II got an opportunity to "introduce himself" to his teammates when the pads came on, McDaniel says. Adds Gordon is learning by mistake and he's responded in a great way.

-- Bayron Matos is doing better and is with his family. "That was the only thing that we cared about from the jump." Matos was released from the hospital. There's no timetable as to when he might be back on the field.

-- Alexander Mattison has flashed in training camp, showing speed that wasn't supposed to be in his repertoire, and McDaniel says he's a great example of players not belonging "in a box."

-- Patrick Paul is having a "very good camp," per McDaniel, and that's because he had a very good five weeks of training on his own following a very good eight weeks of offseason work. "He's operating every day like he knows the regular season is coming and he wants to impress people."

-- Regarding Tua's comments that he now evaluates his practices on accomplishing goals rather than mere stats, McDaniel says it's the result of development and focus from coaches but more so Tua.

-- On deciding who should make the move from right guard to left guard between James Daniels and Jonah Savaiinaea, McDaniel talks about making the players uncomfortable by putting them in different spots. Savaiinaea has started at left guard and Daniels at right guard, but McDaniel suggests it's not set in stone.

-- Regarding veteran cornerbacks and bringing some in for visits, McDaniel says the team always is looking to improve but he's focused on coaching the players he has.

