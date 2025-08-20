Dolphins 2025 Camp: Practice 18 Recap
The Miami Dolphins were back at practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday ahead of their one joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars and their preseason finale, with the big news on the day being Darren Waller being in uniform for the first time this summer.
Not surprisingly, Waller didn't do much beyond stretching in his first appearance since he was acquired in a trade with the New York Giants and came out of retirement.
Tyreek Hill and De'Von Achane continues to miss practice, and they also were joined in missing the session by rookie first-round pick Kenneth Grant.
The other players missing were the same ones who have been out — OL Austin Jackson, OL Andrew Meyer, OL Addison West, S Dante Trader Jr., CB Kendall Sheffield, CB Ethan Bonner and S Ashtyn Davis, though it should be noted that Davis was spotted without a walking boot.
Jackson was spotted on the stationary bike with a walking boot on his left leg.
Fullback Alec Ingold and linebacker Mohamed Kamara wore normal jerseys after being in red Tuesday.
Center Aaron Brewer wore the orange jersey as the practice player for Tuesday.
Veteran edge defender Matthew Judon took part in his first practice with the team after his signing became official Tuesday.
PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS
-- On the first play of 11-on-11s, Jack Jones got under a Tua deep pass for Jaylen Waddle near the right sideline and almost came up with an interception.
-- Judon did some good work in coverage on a play where Tua checked down to Ollie Gordon because he couldn't find anybody open.
-- Ollie Gordon II dropped a handoff from Zach Wilson on a bad exchange, though he was able to recover the ball.
-- Elijah Campbell intercepted Wilson, but that came on a play where Derrick McLendon likely would have sacked him.
-- Cornell Armstrong had great coverage to break up a pass intended for Erik Ezukanma. He got up asking for a flag, but none came.
-- On his first snap, Quinn Ewers had a 40-yard completion to A.J. Henning down the left sideline with John Saunders Jr. in coverage.
-- Ewers later dropped a snap from under center.
-- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine dropped a swing pass from Tua that was a little bit in front of him but should have been caught.
-- Zach Sieler stuffed Jaylen Wright on a run up the middle.
-- Matt Dickerson got to Gordon on a run at the line of scrimmage.
-- Wilson had a nice completion over Campbell on a deep post to Dee Eskridge.
-- Judon got to Wilson on a play that might have been a sack but was allowed to continue. Wilson then completed a 20-yard pass to Tahj Washington near the left sideline.
-- Judon got around Ryan Hayes on the next snap and got close to Wilson again.
-- On the first play of the next 11-on-11 set, Tua hurried a throw to NWI near the sideline and the result was an incompletion. The next play wasn't much better, with Tua overshooting a recever and the refs dropping a flag for an ineligible receiver downfield.
-- Jaylen Wright had a solid gain up the middle on a run.
-- Judon and Chop Robinson got to Wilson for a sack in a two-minute drill.
-- Robinson then tipped a swing pass on the next play.
-- Jaelan Phillips sacked Tua at the start of another 11-on-11.
-- Jordan Phillips stopped a Jaylen Wright run at the line.
-- The last snap of the series was an incompletion, continuing a rough day for the first-team offense.
-- Wilson's first snap in the same session ended with a quick completion over the middle to Ezukanma.
-- Matthew Butler got to Wilson for a sack.
-- Elijah Campbell got a tackle for loss on a run by Gordon.
-- Jason Marshall Jr. had good coverage and came up with a PBU on a pass from Tua to Waddle in the end zone.
-- The defense came up with a pick in the end zone on a Tua pass intended for NWI, and it appeared (view partially obstructed) as though Cam Smith tipped the pass into the hands of Jack Jones Jr.
-- Ben Stille batted down a pass from Wilson.
