Dolphins Make Judon Signing Official ... and Other Moves
The Miami Dolphins made official Tuesday afternoon two roster moves that were disclosed in the past 24 hours, but they also added two others for good measure.
The headline-grabbing moves involved the signing of edge defender Matthew Judon, which first was reported Monday, along with the team waiving punter Ryan Stonehouse, which special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman disclosed after practice Tuesday.
The two new moves involved the signing of cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr., a former third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, along with wide receiver Tarik Black being waived.
THE DETAILS ON DANTZLER
Dantzler played four season in the NFL after being drafted in 2020, but he has bounced around quite a bit since playing two games for the New Orleans Saints in 2023, with stints in the Canadian Football League and most recently the UFL with the Memphis Showboats this year.
Dantzler, who played his high school football at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, has played 37 NFL regular season games with 26 starts and has three career interceptions (two in 2020 and one in 2021).
He bounced around from the Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints in 2023 after the Vikings released him in the spring of 2023 after three season with the team.Minnesota Vikings.
The 6-foot-2, 188-pound Dantzler played at Mississippi State, where his cornerbacks coach was former Dolphins cornerback Terrell Buckley.
At the 2020 combine, Dantzler said this about learning from Buckley: “He’s a very good guy to play for. He played in the league for nine or 10 years. Him being a mentor to all of us was tremendously a blessing. He taught us a lot, on and off the field. He taught us about responsibility. On the field, he was always preaching technique. That’s something that all of us brought to our game, using our technique on the field, that made our game easier.”
Dantzler joins a crowded but unproven cornerback group that already lost Kader Kohou and Artie Burns to season-ending knee injuries and also will be without Ethan Bonner for some time as he recovers from a hamstring injury.
Black, meanwhile, was among a group of young receivers trying to earn a roster spot but seemed a long shot all along despite an overall decent showing at training camp.
JUDON AND STONEHOUSE
Judon has appeared in 131 career games with 97 starts in nine seasons with Baltimore (2016-20), New England (2021-23) and Atlanta (2024).
He has recorded 407 tackles (275 solo), 72 sacks, one interception returned for a touchdown, 19 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in his career. His 72 sacks are tied for the eighth most among active players since he entered the league in 2016.
Judon is a four-time Pro Bowl selection (2019-22) and has appeared in five postseason games with three starts. He entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection (146th overall) by Baltimore in the 2016 NFL Draft. Judon played collegiately at Grand Valley State (2012-15), where he appeared in 42 career games with 32 starts and finished as the school’s all-time leader with 35 sacks.
Stonehouse, who signed with Miami on March 17, has appeared in 46 career games in three seasons with Tennessee (2022-24). He has totaled 216 punts for 11,282 yards (52.2 avg.), including 80 punts inside the 20 and a 42.1 net average.