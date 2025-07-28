Dolphins 2025 Camp: Practice 5 Recap
The Miami Dolphins were back at practice in front of fans at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Monday.
The festivities began with the team's theme song blasting over the loudspeakers with the four rookie defensive tackles — Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, Zeek Biggers and Alex Huntley — pumping up the crowd before practice.
Along with the three players on injury lists — Liam Eichenberg, Waller and Ifeatu Melifonwu — center Aaron Brewer continues to miss practice with a lower-body injury that head coach Mike McDaniel said wasn't serious and tackle Bayron Matos is still out as he continues to recover from his scary upper-body injury.
Rookie safety Dante Trader Jr., a fifth-round pick from Maryland, missed a third consecutive practice and was joined on the absent list by Kader Kohou and Storm Duck, along with B.J. Adams.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wore the orange jersey as the player of the day Saturday.
PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS
-- We'll start off with the performance of the quarterbacks, which again overall was very good. Tagovailoa was very sharp (no surprise there) and Ewers had himself another really good practice. Zach Wilson made some throws as well, but was outshined by the other two.
-- Tagovailoa throws a dart to Tyreek on a deep in.
-- Andrew Meyer sealed off rookie Jordan Phillips to create a nice running lane up the middle.
-- The Dolphins go to red zone work for the first time in camp.
-- Gay stayed step for step with Alexander Mattison in the corner of the end zone.
-- DT Matthew Butler stuffed Gordon on a run up the middle.
-- The line created some movement on a Gordon run on the next play.
-- Brooks and Benito Jones combined to bust up a pass play when they got close to Tagovailoa.
-- Murphy and Matt Dickerson got to Wilson on a pass play for what would have been a sack.l
-- Jordyn Brooks met Jaylen Wright in the hole after Bradley Chubb clogged the middle.
-- Isaiah Johnson had great coverage in the corner of the end zone on an incompletion from Tua to Malik Washington.
-- Tua threw a short TD pass to Tyreek Hill, hitting him right inside the goal line.
-- Ewers had a nice completion to Tanner Conner after rolling out to his left.
-- On the same play, Jackson Carman committed a false start and Ewers dropped the snap. Not good.
-- And ... Ewers dropped the next snap.
-- Ewers then catches a high shotgun snap before throwing a touchdown pass in the back of the end zone to rookie free agent A.J. Henning.
Jason Sanders goes 6-for-6 on field goal attempts with Jake Bailey and Ryan Stonehouse alternating as the holder. The long is 45 yards.
The next set of 11-on-11s begins with Tua hitting Jaylen Waddle near the sideline between Minkah Fitzpatrick and rookie corner Jason Marshall Jr. It’s a play we’ve already seen quite a bit in camp.
Jaelan Phillips got to De’Von Achane in the backfield on a running play after getting past Tyreek Hill.
Tua had a long completion to Tyreek Hill down the right sideline, but it came after Chop Robinson ran to and past Tua on what would have been a sack in a game situation.
Gay dropped a clear interception when Zach Wilson threw the ball right to him, clearly missing him in coverage.
Wilson had a long completion to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine down the left sideline after rolling outl. It came on a play where the defense was flagged for an offside.
Ewers threw high to Dee Eskridge as he ran across the middle and Eskridge failed to make the catchable catch.
On the next play, one where there was a pre-snap flag, a Ewers pass bounced off rookie Andrew Armstrong and into the hands of safety Jordan Colbert.
The next set of reps starts from the 10-yard line and Tua starts off with a touchdown pass to Conner after a play fake and rollout.
Benito Jones got into the backfield quickly on a run by Achane.
Phillips with a would-be sack of Tua on a play with great coverage initially.
We have our first skirmish of camp, between Kenneth Grant and Andrew Meyer, and appropriately the line “break it up” from the song “Pour Some Sugar On Me” is playing as the players get separated.
Wilson threw a short TD pass to Wright after Butler gets inside pressure on him and stops.
Tarik Black makes a nice extended catch for a touchdown on a Wilson pass in the corner of the end zone.
Theo Wease Jr. gets wide open in the end zone to catch a TD pass from Ewers. The play clearly was the result of a bust in the secondary.
Channing Tindall’s pressure messes up a screen and Ewers just throws the ball into the ground.
Wease catches another TD pass, this one in the middle back of the end zone on a pretty throw from Ewers.
The practice ends with another TD pass from Ewers, this one to Armstrong in the corner of the end zone.