Breaking Down the Week 18 Dolphins Inactive Info: Long List of Missing Starters

The list of Miami Dolphins inactives for their season finale at New England certainly included a lot of big names.

The Dolphins will be without five starters, the two latest additions to the list of players who will be out featuring linebacker Chop Robinson and tackle Austin Jackson.

They'll be joined by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was ruled out Friday because of his calf injury, running back De'Von Achane and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning would miss the game because of their injuries, a shoulder issue for Achane and a rib injury for Waddle.

The other inactive will be new quarterback Cam Miller, who was signed late last week off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad, with Tua Tagovailoa serving as the emergency third quarterback for a third consecutive game.

Second-year player Jaylen Wright is expected to start at running back instead of Achane, while logic suggests Larry Borom, who started nine games in place of Jackson early in the season, would get the start at right tackle.

At wide receiver, we'd look for Malik Washington and either Theo Wease Jr. or maybe Tahj Washington to be in the starting lineup. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will be active for the first time in three games, but it still behooves the Dolphins to limit his snaps to do everything in their power to make sure he doesn't become a compensatory free agent (based on the NFL's very complicated formula) to try to ensure a compensatory pick in the 2026 draft.

On the good news side, center Aaron Brewer will be back in the lineup after missing the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday because of a neck injury. Brewer being inactive in Week 17 snapped his streak of 66 consecutive starts and 75 consecutive games.

Also active will be linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who entered the day with a six-tackle lead over Devin White of the Raiders atop the NFL leader board.

Lastly, first-year player Derrick McLendon will be active and in line to make his NFL debut. He was elevated from the practice squad for the Tampa Bay game but wound up being inactive before being elevated again this week.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INACTIVE INFO

The big news regarding New England's game-day roster is the presence of rookie first-round pick Will Campbell and prized free agent acquisition Milton Williams both back in the lineup after being activated off injured reserve Saturday.

The list of Patriots inactives is headed by outside linebacker Harold Landry III, who leads the team in sacks with 8.5.

The other Patriots inactives are ILB Robert Spillane, T Marcus Bryant, G Jared Wilson, G Caedan Wallace and NT Khyris Tonga, with Tommy DeVito serving as the emergency third quarterback.

