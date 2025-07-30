Dolphins 2025 Camp: Practice 7 Recap
The Miami Dolphins were back at practice in front of fans at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday when they wore shoulder pads for a second consecutive day.
The festivities this time began with the team's theme song blasting over the loudspeakers with the task of pumping up the crowd falling to one player on this day, rookie linebacker Eugene Asante.
Owner Stephen Ross was spotted at practice for the first time this summer.
Tyreek Hill was excused from practice because of personal reasons.
A new name on the injury list, or missing from practice, on this day was cornerback Kendall Sheffield. A new injury at cornerback is all the Dolphins need in light of the disappointing Kader Kohou news that Mike McDaniel delivered before practice.
Along with the three players on injury lists — Liam Eichenberg, Waller and Ifeatu Melifonwu — center Aaron Brewer continues to miss practice with a lower-body injury that head coach Mike McDaniel said wasn't serious and tackle Bayron Matos is still out as he continues to recover from his scary upper-body injury.
Rookie safety Dante Trader Jr., a fifth-round pick from Maryland, missed a fifth consecutive practice and was joined on the absent list by Kader Kohou and B.J. Adams, along with TE Jalin Conyers and LB Dequan Jackson.
Cornerback Cam Smith was wearing a compression sleeve on his right leg.
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle wore the orange jersey as the player of the day Tuesday.
PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS
-- The first competitive drill again involves one-on-ones, and it's a good start for the offensive line with Austin Jackson stoning Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Meyer stoning Benito Jones.
-- Matt Dickerson, though, blows right past Jackson Carman. Patrick Paul stonewalled Bradley Chubb, but got his hands on the jersey toward the end and that's a hab it we've noticed recently that he's got to stop or he could get flagged. Paul gets the better of Chubb in their next rep against each other.
-- Chop Robinson got inside Austin Jackson, who winds up holding him with a hook up high.
-- Larry Borom completely stuff Mohamed Kamara.
-- Jordan Phillips blew past recent acquisition Daniel Brunskill.
-- Addison West stuffed rookie Zeek Biggers.
-- Zeek Biggers ran over, and pushed down, birthday boy Josh Priebe.
-- The first play of 11-on-11 featured a strike by Tua to Waddle over the middle against tight coverage.
-- Tight end Julian Hill then drops ean easy pass while wide open in the flat following a play fake and bootleg.
-- Kenneth Grant stood his ground at the line to derail a running play for De'Von Achane.
-- Willie Gay Jr. and KJ Britt combined to stuff Jaylen Wright after a short gain on a run.
-- Grayson Murphy met Alexander Mattison at the line on a running play.
-- Channing Tindall, who's had a solid camp, led the charge on a play where the defense stuffed Mattison.
-- Tua with another dart over the middle to complete a pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine despite tight coverage from Cornell Armstrong.
-- Cameron Goode forced Jaylen Wright inside on a handoff and into a group of defenders.
-- Matt Dickerson blew past Brunskill at the line and the latter responded by grabbing his jersey.
-- Gay got his hands on a Zach Wilson pass in the seam but couldn't come down with the interception. But yet another example of him being around the ball.
-- Theo Wease Jr. dropped a high pass from Quinn Ewers on a play where a flag was thrown in the offensive backfield.
-- Murphy got to Ewers on a pass play, with Tindall not far behind.
-- Jason Sanders went 6-for-6 on field goal attempts, with two over 50. Interestingly, Ryan Stonehouse held for the two long kicks and Jake Bailey held for the other four.
-- Back to 11-on-11s, Gay gets around the corner and Zach Wilson for a would-be sack.
-- On the next play, Jordyn Brooks breaks up a Tua pass near the sideline intended for Dee Eskridge.
-- KJ Britt came flying from the middle after Tanner Conner caught a screen pass from Wilson.
-- Zach Wilson had the longest completion of practice when he hit Eskridge running down the right sideline with Jack Jones and Jordan Colbert in coverage.
-- Britt blew up the next play with a blitz up the middle ... the play continued, though, with Ethan Bonner almost picking off Wilson.
-- Gay got around Kion Smith to get close to Ewers (not sure if that would have been a sack), and Ewers then step up and delivers a perfect middle-range throw to Andrew Armstrong.
-- AJ Henning stretched out to catch a pass from Ewers.
-- Matthew Butler beat Austin Jackson to get in Tua's face and stop a pass play.
-- Tight end Pharaoh Brown bowled over DB Elijah Campbell after catching a short pass from Tua, with two other players falling after getting caught in the traffic. This is not something coaches ever want to see.
-- On a third-and-4 from the plus-6, the offense commits a false start before Tua throws incomplete in the back of the end zone. Ugh.
-- Jaylen Wright dropped a handoff from Wilson on first-and-10 from the 9 as the defensive line collapsed the O-line.
-- Wilson hands off to Wright on the next play and the line creates a nice hole over the middle.
-- Wilson can't find anybody open and Derrick McLendon finally gets to him for a would-be sack.