Dolphins' 2025 International Game Has a Home
We now the answer to the question of where the Miami Dolphins' overseas game in the 2025 regular season, and that answer is Madrid, Spain.
The big question now is who will be the opponent, though that won't be known for a while, perhaps not until the NFL releases the 2025 regular season schedule in the spring.
The Dolphins will have nine home games in 2025, and their opponents for those games will be the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Earlier this week, the Dolphins announced the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jets and Colts as the home team for three games in London, England, in 2025.
The 2025 NFL Madrid game will take place at the iconic Bernabéu Stadium, home to Spanish soccer team Real Madrid C.F, in partnership with the city of Madrid and Comunidad de Madrid.
“We are thrilled to play the NFL’s inaugural game in Spain, a country of rich history, tradition and passion and home to a vibrant Dolphins fanbase,” Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a released statement. “There is a hunger for football in this market, and we are proud to join with the NFL in growing the game internationally while engaging with old and new fans alike. With the unique synergy between Miami and Madrid, we believe this is only the beginning for us in this incredible region and we look forward to bringing the excitement and community of Dolphins football to Spain in 2025 and beyond.”
Through the NFL’s Global Markets Program (GMP), the Dolphins were originally granted marketing rights in Spain in December 2021, along with Brazil and the United Kingdom, and have worked over the past several years to engage with fans in the market through watch parties, alumni appearances, and Spanish-language content. In 2024, the team grew its GMP reach to Argentina, Colombia and Mexico and now hold marketing rights in more Spanish-speaking countries than any other team in the NFL. The Dolphins are also one of only two clubs to activate in six global markets.
Additional details about the Madrid game and surrounding events will be shared in the coming months. Fans interested can register for information around the 2025 NFL Madrid game at nfl.com/madrid.
DOLPHINS INTERNATIONAL HISTORY
The Dolphins, of course, are no strangers to overseas games, having played six of those already.
The last one was the 2023 game in Germany against the Kansas City Chiefs, when the Dolphins lost 21-14 as the road team.
The Dolphins also have played five games in England, starting with the first-ever regular season international game in 2007, a 17-7 loss against the New York Giants.
The Dolphins also defeated the Oakland Raiders (38-14) in London in 2014, lost against the New York Jets (27-14) in London in 2015, lost against the New Orleans Saints (20-0) in 2017 and lost against the Jacksonville Jaguars (23-20) in 2021.
Additionally, the Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills, 16-3, in Toronto, Canada, during the 2008 regular season.