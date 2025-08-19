Dolphins 2025 Opponent News Roundup: Colts QB Battle, Bills' Safety Woes
The Miami Dolphins got some important news about some of their opponents this season, including one that will make a big difference in Week 1.
We’ve collected a few stories from around the NFL that Dolphins fans should be paying attention to this season.
Dolphins Opponent News Roundup
Colts Make QB Decision
The Dolphins will open their season in Indianapolis against the Colts, who have spent the offseason holding a quarterback battle between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.
Well, it came to an end on Tuesday, as the Colts named Jones the Week 1 starter against the Dolphins.
Richardson was up and down in his start against the Dolphins last season, struggling with his passing but making plays with his running ability in a game the Colts won, 16-10, as they took advantage of Miami's offensive ineptitude, highlighted by two fumbles and a failed fourth-down rushing attempt.
Richardson had a 59.2 passer rating in that game, though he did have a team-high 56 rushing yards. He completed just 10 of 24 passes for 129 yards and zero touchdowns.
The Dolphins have also faced Jones once before, in a 2023 game at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jones was much more efficient, completing 14 of 20 passes, but everything was short, and he was sacked six times before leaving the game in the fourth quarter for veteran backup Tyrod Taylor. The Giants' offense failed to reach the end zone that day, their only touchdown coming on a 102-yard pick-six.
Depending on how you look at it, Jones starting could be a positive for the Dolphins. While he’s more consistent than Richardson, he lacks the athletic and arm talent upside to truly challenge a defense.
Jones has somehow been spun into the “safe, consistent” option for the Colts. That’s probably true when compared to Richardson, but it’s important to remember that Jones was not “safe” or “consistent” during his time with the Giants.
Browns Turn to the Veteran
Cleveland’s quarterback battle was talked about a ton this summer, but anyone who took an unbiased look at it knew where it was going.
Despite all the fawning over Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, the team is rolling with veteran Joe Flacco in Week 1. Flacco had a nice run with the Browns during the back half of the 2023 season, but he really struggled in limited action for the Colts last year.
Plus, the Dolphins play the Browns in Week 7. While it was obvious that Cleveland would lean on the veteran early, that might be enough time for the team to start considering Gabriel or Sanders for the starting spot.
It should also be noted that Cleveland also has Kenny Pickett on the roster. He’s been out for most of training camp with an injury, but he could be a factor by the time Week 7 rolls around.
In conclusion, keep an eye on the Browns’ quarterback situation this season. Miami shouldn’t be scared, no matter who starts, but the preparation for each passer will be much different.
Buffalo Needs Safety Help?
The Dolphins have struggled mightily against the Buffalo Bills in recent seasons, to put it mildly. And the teams will face off in a primetime matchup in Week 3, giving us an early look at how close the Dolphins are to the defending division champs.
One thing to keep an eye on is how Buffalo’s safety room develops. Coach Sean McDermott had some interesting comments about the unit on Tuesday.
“I think we're looking for that other safety to play alongside [Taylor Rapp]," McDermott told reporters.
The Bills are set to rely on second-year safety Cole Bishop and veteran Damar Hamlin. Bishop struggled in limited playing time last season and has missed a good portion of training camp with an injury.
He made his return against the Bears, a game the Bills lost 38-0, and the results were mixed. As for Hamlin, he’s been a below-average starter for a few years now.
For the Dolphins, this could be an area where they try to exploit the Bills’ defense. Rapp is more of a box safety, which means Bishop, Hamlin, or some mystery late offseason add would likely be the player responsible for capping Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle’s routes in Week 3.
That certainly feels like a matchup the Dolphins should win, regardless of the game’s outcome.
