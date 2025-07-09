Dolphins 2025 Training Camp Preview: Running Backs
The Miami Dolphins were a major disappointment in 2024. The team missed the playoffs for the first time under head coach Mike McDaniel and took a step back in almost every way.
However, a new season brings new hope. The Dolphins had a different offseason than in the past, as they mostly stayed away from adding big names and instead focused on adding to positions they had neglected in the past (guard, defensive tackle, linebacker).
We won’t know whether Miami’s strategy will work until the season begins, but we do know the next step in that process is on July 22nd when veterans report for training camp.
This is the second part of our written position-by-position training camp preview for the Dolphins’ 2025 season. Each story will list every player in a specific position group, their stats from last season, and their outlook for 2025.
Let’s dive into the Dolphins’ running backs.
Dolphins Running Back Outlook
De’Von Achane
2024 Stats: 203 carries, 907 yards, 6 rushing touchdowns, 78 catches, 592 yards, 6 receiving touchdowns
Outlook: De’Von Achane had a busy 2024 season — perhaps, too busy. He was the team’s workhorse back and one of their most targeted receivers.
While Achane clearly proved his rookie season wasn’t a fluke, he took a pretty big step back in 2024 despite increasing all of his baseline stats. Achane’s efficiency fell off a cliff in the running game, as his yards per carry dropped from 7.8 to 4.5.
To put that in perspective, Achane had 100 additional carries in 2024 and only had 107 more rushing yards.
Achane will still be a big part of the Dolphins’ offense this coming season, but relying on him to carry the entire load in the running game and be a high-volume pass-catching target just isn’t the way to get the most out of him.
He’ll be the team’s starter, but he might actually benefit from fewer touches.
Jaylen Wright
2024 Stats: 68 carries, 249 yards, 3 catches, 8 receiving yards
Outlook: Jaylen Wright’s rookie season was somewhat disappointing, but it’s hard to produce in a big way when you’re not on the field. Wright only played 170 total snaps last season and got mostly iced out of the rotation following Week 12.
This offseason, Coach Mike McDaniel mentioned that he challenged Wright to show him he wanted a bigger role in 2025, and Wright has apparently responded well to that challenge.
“When we had exit meetings, I was talking to Jaylen Wright about being able to non-verbally communicate to me his hunger for an increased role,” coach Mike McDaniel said. “And four OTAs in, I can see him following through with that.”
Wright brings a few skills that should enable him to see more playing time in 2025. Yes, he’s also wicked fast like Achane, but he’s a bigger back with better contact balance. Wright didn’t get many opportunities in short yardage last season, but he has the right profile to be effective in those spots.
Additionally, Wright is an excellent pass blocker, going back to his time in college at Tennessee. If the Dolphins want to flex Achane out to the slot on third down, they can bring in Wright to pass protect, and he’s a good enough receiver to be a functional check-down option.
The Dolphins learned the hard way last year about what happens when you don’t properly manage the top back’s workload, so they should be motivated to give Wright chances.
Alexander Mattison
2024 Stats (Raiders): 132 carries, 420 yards, 4 touchdowns, 36 catches, 294 yards, 1 receiving touchdown
Outlook: Alexander Mattison is the first player on this list who isn’t guaranteed to make the team’s final 53-man roster. He has the benefit of being more experienced than his competition, but Mattison’s tape from last year is pretty rough.
Mattison’s numbers with the Raiders were down, but historically, he’s been a reliable short-yardage rusher. In his career, he’s gained a first down on 63.6 percent of his third-down rushes while averaging 3.08 yards after contact per rush.
Converting on third-down and short situations is probably Mattison’s only way to stick on the roster this coming season. Although we’d argue those touches should go to Wright, it makes sense Miami would want a more proven commodity in that area.
The big question for Mattison will be whether he can regain some of the speed he had earlier in his career.
He looked slow and lacked explosiveness with the Raiders, which was a significant reason their running game was stagnant in 2024.
Ollie Gordon II
2024 College Stats (Ok. State): 190 carries, 880 yards, 13 touchdowns, 29 catches, 179 yards, 1 receiving touchdown
Outlook: Ollie Gordon is Mattison’s top competition for the RB3 spot during training camp, and the rookie sixth-round pick has a real shot to win the job outright.
Gordon is looking for a bounce-back season after having a dreadful 2024 campaign with Oklahoma State. The Cowboys’ offensive line didn’t do him any favors, but Gordon’s vision and speed also took a step back.
Still, he’s a big body (6-1, 226) who put up 1,732 yards in 2023. Gordon is also a physical pass protector, which could help him beat out Mattison if he can also provide enough value with the ball in his hands.
Nate Noel
2024 College Stats (Missouri): 163 carries, 818 yards, 3 touchdowns, 15 catches, 44 yards
Outlook: Nate Noel signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason, but he’s got an uphill battle to make the roster.
He’d have to climb over Gordon and Mattison, as the Dolphins likely won’t keep four running backs on the 53-man roster. However, a strong preseason could land Noel on the practice squad.
