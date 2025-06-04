Wright Is Ready For Second-Year Breakout
Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright is ready to put his rookie season behind him.
Although the Dolphins traded a future pick to select Wright in the 2024 NFL draft, he didn’t see the field a ton last season. He carried the ball just 68 times for 249 yards and caught three of his six receiving targets for eight yards.
The Dolphins’ backfield was crowded, as Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane (mostly Achane) anchored the team’s running game. Sitting did have one advantage — it allowed Wright to learn.
“I learned just getting the speed of the game,” Wright told reporters after OTAs on Tuesday. “Just controlling what I can control and making the best of my opportunities. I learned a lot from the guys in front of me. I learned a lot from Raheem [Mostert]. I learned a lot from De’Von [Achane]. It’s good to be in a room with those types of guys.”
Mostert is with the Raiders now, and Wright is expected to carry more of the load in 2025. He’s a bigger back than Achane, has great long speed, and is even a good pass protector. There’s no shortage of areas where he can help the Dolphins.
Meeting The Challenge
Transitioning from college to the NFL is undoubtedly is a challenge, but Wright was given a different one at the end of last season by the Dolphins’ coaching staff.
“When we had exit meetings, I was talking to Jaylen Wright about being able to non-verbally communicate to me his hunger for an increased role,” coach Mike McDaniel said. “And four OTAs in, I can see him following through with that.”
Wright made a few plays during the second open OTA session Tuesday and later mentioned that he added six pounds of muscle this offseason.
The second-year running back seems to have taken McDaniel’s words to heart, as he’s focused on the little things during OTAs.
“I’m trying to just execute to my full capability and be detailed in what I’m doing it, and just letting it all work out and letting my ability show,” Wright said. “Do whatever I can. Do whatever coach asks me to do and stay locked in and poised. Just following my responsibilities and letting everything play out the way it’s supposed to play out.”
The details of his role and responsibilities seem to be what the coaching staff thought he was missing last season. That’s not surprising for a rookie running back who is playing in a new scheme and not getting many first-team reps.
However, the competition in last year’s running back room could set Wright up for success this season.
“I think Jaylen Wright benefited tremendously from coming into the league in a very competitive room,” McDaniel said. “When that’s the case, you learn how little room for error you have to execute your job responsibilities or to have complete ownership of your assignments. If you’re a hair off, late, or indecisive, there are decisive people who are talented and can contribute to the team.”
Why The Dolphins Need Wright More Than Ever
Besides the obvious of replacing Mostert on the depth chart, the Dolphins have committed to improving their running game this offseason.
They invested in the interior of the offensive line by signing James Daniels and drafting Jonah Savaiinaea. The team also signed good perimeter blockers in receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and tight end Pharaoh Brown.
All of that was to help Wright and the rest of the backfield turn around a running game that had 28 percent of their carries go for no gain or a loss, the most in the NFL last season.
Additionally, the Dolphins over-relied on Achane in 2024. He had 204 carries and 78 catches, finishing 17th in the NFL in touches (carries + catches). That’s a lot to ask of a 5-foot-8 running back.
Wright can take some pressure off Achane and give the team a little more downhill running ability, while not losing the speed factor that drives Miami’s offense.
It won’t all fall on Wright. Achane will still get plenty of touches, and the Dolphins signed Alexander Mattison as a potential short-yardage back this offseason.
That competition is only driving Wright to get even better.
“We’re all doing good,” Wright said. “We’re all rooting for each other, it’s nothing like that. It’s good competition. It’s good to have good running backs in the room, so nobody is slacking. It’s good to have competition. It makes me work harder.”