All Dolphins

Dolphins All But Rule Out Tua for Finale

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is likely to miss a second consecutive game because of his hip injury

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) attempts a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) attempts a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during second half at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel didn't technically rule out Tua Tagovailoa for the team's season finale against the New York Jets, but he came about as close to it as possible Friday.

McDaniel basically said it would be Tyler "Snoop" Huntley at quarterback for the second consecutive game, while shutting the window entirely on Tagovailoa being able to play.

“We'll approach it like Snoop's starting," McDaniel said before practice. "It looks like the way that I approached the week was probably smart. I see it as unlikely that Tua will see any action.”

Tagovailoa continues to deal with a hip injury that first occurred in the Week 15 loss against the Houston Texans and was aggravated the following week against the San Francisco 49ers.

McDaniel said there was no fracture involve and it wasn't an issue of pain tolerance in determining Tua's playing status.

“I think Tua wishes it was just a pain issue," McDaniel said. "It's quite literally being able to have Tua protecting himself from a very serious injury if we don't treat it appropriately. So I wouldn't say it was a bruise, but it's kind of a unique muscle issue as a result of the hip.”

After saying Monday that surgery "currently" wasn't on the table, McDaniel doubled down with a more definitive statement Friday, saying there is no surgical solution to the issue, that it will get better with Tua not pushing through and constantly aggravting the injury.

McDaniel said there has been improvement in Tua's condition, but obviously not enough to feel comfortable having him out there against the Jets.

Tagovailoa was listed as a limited participant in the first two days of practice this week.

If he indeed does miss the Jets game, that will make six starts missed this season, the most of his career.

Tua missed one start as a rookie in 2020 after taking over as the starter for Ryan Fitzpatrick, the missed four games in 2021 with a rib injury and later a finger injury, and four more games in 2022 because of his first two diagnosed concussions.

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News