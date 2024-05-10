Dolphins Announce UDFA Class; Long List of Tryout Players at Minicamp
Before they kicked off their rookie minicamp Friday, the Miami Dolphins officially announced their undrafted free agent class.
The two-day minicamp will feature those rookie free agents, along with the team's seven draft picks and more than two dozen players getting a tryout.
Here's the rundown of those undrafted free agents:
Quarterback Gavin Hardison, UTEP
Assigned number 16, Hardison is a big-armed quarterback who is coming off Tommy John surgery in November.
Safety Mark Perry, TCU
The TCU safety will wear 38 for Miami and can play the nickel role. Perry’s UDFA terms with Miami reportedly included $150,000 in guaranteed money.
Wide Receiver Je'Quan Burton, FAU
At a visually odd number for a receiver at 42, local FAU product Burton has impressive speed with his 4.36 40-yard dash. An outstanding athlete with a 45-inch vertical leap.
Tight End Hayden Rucci, Wisconsin
Rucci is a third-generation NFL player. While a key component to the Wisconsin run game in blocking, Rucci wasn’t in a heavy passing offense featuring the tight end yet did lead his position group in 2023 receptions.
Rucci will enter minicamp wearing number 49 for the Dolphins.
Defensive Lineman Grayson Murphy, UCLA
The edge rusher from UCLA will wear number 59 and could compete for a deep-depth defensive edge role. He had 10.5 sacks over his final two collegiate seasons.
Guard Matthew Jones, Ohio State
Jones can be a name to track since Miami can use interior offensive linemen. The Ohio State right guard, who can play the other side, will wear number 62.
Cornerback Storm Duck, Louisville
The Louisville cornerback by way of the University of North Carolina, Duck will wear 36 in minicamp. Like Perry, his deal, too, reportedly included a $150,000 guaranteed figure and also had a $20,000 signing bonus.
OL Bayron Matos, USF
A quintessential project, Matos was a University of South Florida basketball player, with very limited football repetition and snaps.
Wearing a football number rarely, if ever seen in his former sport of basketball, Matos will don number 79.
Offensive Lineman Andrew Meyer, UTEP
The Dolphins have a few UDFA rookie offensive linemen, and Meyer is a center prospect wearing number 60. The UTEP product has a Dolphins deal that reportedly includes $75,000 guaranteed and a $15,000 signing bonus.
Safety Jordan Colbert, Rhode Island
Rhode Island Safety Jordan Colbert will wear number 34 for the Dolphins in minicamp and has solid size and athleticism to compete with ivy-league smarts, graduating from Columbia University.
Defensive Tackle, Leonard Payne, Colorado
Wearing number 78, Payne will join several defensive tackles battling for depth roles, but the journey starts in minicamp.
Cornerback Isaiah Johnson, Syracuse
Johnson of Syracuse will wear 37 in minicamp for Miami and joins Duck to compete for cornerback depth.
DOLPHINS TRYOUT PLAYERS
The list of tryout players includes center Ireland Brown, offensive lineman Nick Correia, Bradley Ashmore and Andrew Theobold, defensive tackles Tyler Bentley, Quentin Bivens, Mario Kendricks, and Jalen Sami.
Linebackers trying out include Geoffrey Cantlin-Arku, Jamoi Hodge, Lee Kpogba, Aaron Lynch, Trezmen Marshall, and Alex Nobles.
Defensive backs invited to tryout are safety Tywan Francis and cornerbacks Tre Morrison, Jason Maitre, Noah Tumblin and Marquis Wilson.
Skill position invitees include running backs Samson Evans, and La’Damian Webb as well as wide receivers Jaelin Campbell and Kahtero Summers and rounds out with quarterback Micah Leon.