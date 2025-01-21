Dolphins Assistant in Line for Outside Coordinator Position
The Miami Dolphins already have had two changes on their coaching staff since the end of their 2024 season, and there potentially could be more on the way.
In addition to defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver getting a second interview for the head-coaching position with the New Orleans Saints this week, one of his assistants will be getting an interview for a post outside the organization.
The New England Patriots, who just hired Mike Vrabel as their new head coach, have requested permission to interview outside linebackers Ryan Crow to become their defensive coordinator, according to ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss.
Crow, who just finished his first season as Dolphins outside linebackers coach, worked for Vrabel during his six seasons (2018-23) as head coach of the Tennessee Titans — first as a defensive assistant, then as assistant special teams coach before his three seasons at outside linebackers coach.
In his first season in Miami, Crow worked with and helped develop rookie first-round pick Chop Robinson, who after a slow start became a clear factor in the pass rush. Crow didn't have the benefit of having either of the team's two proven pass rushers — Bradley Chubb, who didn't play at all in 2024, and Jaelan Phillips, who was limited to four games because of a torn ACL.
The Dolphins already have vacancies for a special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach after firing Danny Crossman and Wes Welker, respectively, after the season.