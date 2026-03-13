Ranking the Dolphins Free Agency Moves Through Day 2

The Miami Dolphins have been busy in the early part of free agency, even if their moves haven't necessarily been headline-grabbers since they came to terms with quarterback Malik Willis.

The Dolphins had signed or agreed to terms (based on multiple reports) with eight free agents from other teams through Wednesday along with re-signing four of their own pending free agents.

So here's our ranking of the Dolphins moves, not including player cuts or trades designed to help the salary cap situation, so far. We'll explore those at a later date, but for now it's about the free agency moves.

RANKING THE DOLPHINS FREE AGENCY MOVES THROUGH MARCH 11

1. Signing QB Malik Willis

Taking a shot at a potential franchise quarterback without making a major time or financial commitment always should be applauded, and Willis' two-year contract for $45 million guaranteed meets both criteria. No, it's not a slam dunk he'll become a successful starting quarterback because the sample size is just too small, but he's got enough physical traits that this was a worthwhile gamble.

2. Re-signing TE Greg Dulcich

This player has become very popular very quickly because he's got a unique skill set and the Dolphins got him on the cheap after he was waived by the New York Giants last year. Bringing back was big for a revamped tight end group.

3. Re-signing K Riley Patterson

This always seemed like a logical move after the Dolphins released Jason Sanders, and why not? The dude was money last year.

4. Re-signing LB Willie Gay Jr.

One of the biggest mysteries of the 2025 season for the Dolphins was why Gay didn't get more snaps on defense after a tremendous training camp and preseason, so don't be surprised if he ends up being a key player on defense under new head coach Jeff Hafle.

5. Signing WR Tutu Atwell

Yes, Atwell goes against the idea of adding a bigger receiver, but he still can be a dynamic playmaker in spots and gives the offense another option in a supporting role.

6. Signing EDGE Josh Uche

The former Patriots second-round pick provides much-needed help for the pass rush even if his numbers of the past few years haven't been impressive (let's not forget his 11-sack season).

7. Signing TE Ben Sims

The Dolphins really had a need for a veteran blocking tight end after they declined to tender RFA Julian Hill and Sims should be part of the rotation at the position.

8. Signing S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

The Dolphins' safety room is pretty empty with Minkah Fitzpatrick traded to the Jets and Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu both free agents, and Johnson does have some pedigree as a former second-round pick.

9. Signing CB Zayne Anderson

This was a move done for special teams and there absolutely is value if you can land a core player for that group.

10. Signing K Zane Gonzalez

While we always appreciate adding competition to the roster, this seems like an unnecessary move if the Dolphins were going to re-sign Patterson shortly after. And we get the Dolphins wanting to be careful and not caught short-handed after what happened with Sanders last year, but signing two UFA kickers in the same offseason is practically never seen.

11. Signing CB Marco Wilson

The former South Florida high school star was a starter his first three seasons in the NFL and he'll be attempting to revive his career after being waived by both the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots before landing with the Cincinnati Bengals.

12. Declining to tender TE Julian Hill

Yes, it was disappointing to see Hill leave to join the AFC East rival Patriots, but there is no way to blame the Dolphins for not committing $3.5 million to a role player.

13. Signing CB Alex Austin

The Dolphins need to bring in a lot of candidates at cornerback to see who can emerge as a viable option for playing time or a starting job, and Austin has some good tape from earlier in his time with New England before a rough 2025 season.

15. Signing CB Darrell Baker Jr.

See Austin. Baker also had a rough 2025 season, but he does have a lot of starting experience.

15. Re-signing CB A.J. Green III

Another young cornerback, Green brings special teams experience as well.

16. Signing EDGE Robert Beal Jr.

Like Julian Hill, Beal was a restricted free agent for whom the 49ers didn't extend a qualifying offer (making him unrestricted). This is a depth move, which isn't terrible for a team that really needs depth.

17. Re-signing DT Matthew Butler

This was very surprising both from a player and team aspect considering that Butler ended the season as a regular on the inactive list after being supplanted by rookie seventh-round pick Zeek Biggers.