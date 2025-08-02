Dolphins Audition Offensive Linemen
In the aftermath of the disappointing report involving starting right tackle Austin Jackson, the Miami Dolphins brought in five offensive linemen to their facility for a tryout Saturday.
The list featured two veterans with a lot of starting experience, tackles Chris Hubbard and Germain Ifedi. The others were Zack Bailey, Yodny Cajuste and David Sharpe.
Ifedi was a first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2016 NFL draft and has started 90 NFL games, including seven for the Cleveland Browns last season.
Hubbard, meanwhile, has 61 starts among his 102 regular season games in a career that began as a rookie free agent in 2014. He has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and most recently the New York Giants, for whom he played eight games with three starts last season.
Sharpe is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders with 45 career games and six starts. He last played in the NFL in 2023 with the Carolina Panthers. Bailey has appeared in two regular season games since entering the NFL as a rookie free agent in 2019, one with the Chargers in 2022 and one with the New York Jets last season. Finally, Cajuste hasn't played since the 2022 season when he started three games for the New England Patriots, who had made him a third-round pick in the 2019 draft.
The Dolphins could be in the market for a veteran offensive lineman based on the report Saturday from NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe, who said that the 2020 first-round pick is dealing with a lower-extremity injury. Wolfe said Jackson would miss "weeks" in camp and the hope was that he would be ready for the start of the regular season.
Jackson was injured toward the end of practice Friday during an 11-on-11 rep. He got up slowly after a play and that ended up being his last rep of the day.
The longest-tenured member of the offensive line, Jackson has battled injuries throughout his career.
His 2024 season ended after the Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills when he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Before playing 16 games in 2023, Jackson also was limited to two games in 2022 because of ankle issues.
Jackson missed his first practice of 2025 on the same day center Aaron Brewer, the other returning starter on the line, practiced for the first time this training camp.
The other three starters, of course, are second-year left tackle Patrick Paul, rookie guard Jonah Savaiinaea and veteran free agent acquisition James Daniels.
Another offensive lineman missing from practice Saturday was Liam Eichenberg, who rode the stationary bike while he continues to be on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
The only other player on the Dolphins roster to get snaps on the offensive line last season is Jackson Carman.
CHOSEN GETS A LOOK
Another veteran who got a tryout Saturday was wide receiver Robbie Chosen, who played parts of each of the past two seasons with the Dolphins.
Chosen, who the Dolphins released after two games last season, had a tryout with the San Francisco 49ers.
Earlier in training camp, the 49ers worked out two other former Dolphins wide receivers, Grant DuBose and Braylon Sanders. Sanders signed with the Washington Commanders on Saturday.