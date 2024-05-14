Dolphins-Bills Get Early Thursday Night Treatment
The Miami Dolphins' next showdown against the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills again will be a prime-time affair.
The NFL has announced the Dolphins and Bills will be featured in the first Thursday night game on Amazon Prime this season as they'll square off at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET.
“We’re thrilled to announce that we are kicking off our third season of Thursday Night Football with a huge AFC East matchup, the Miami Dolphins hosting the Buffalo Bills. Two of the top quarterbacks in the game, with two of the top offenses in the league,” Jay Marine vice president and global head of sports and ads, said at Pier 36 in New York City during Amazon’s inaugural 2024 Upfront presentation.. “It’s going to be a must-watch game, and I personally can’t wait to get down to Miami for it, that’s going to be a fun one.”The teams, of course, also played a night game at Hard Rock Stadium the last time they met after their Week 18 matchup last season to determine the division champion was selected as the season finale for the entire league."
In addition to their 2023 game in Miami being selected as the final Sunday night game of the regular season, the Dolphins and Bills also played in prime time in 2022 when their Week 15 matchup in Buffalo was selected among five TBD games as the Saturday night game that week.
The Dolphins figure to get more prime-time games when the full schedule is unveiled Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. The team initially had three prime-time games in 2023 before the Bills showdown in Miami was added, to go along with two stand-alone games — the matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany and the Black Friday game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
This matchup became the sixth game officially announced by the NFL.
OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED 2024 REGULAR SEASON GAMES
Week 1
Thursday, Sept. 5 — Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)
Friday, Sept. 6 — Green Bay vs. Philadelphia (Brazil), 8 p.m. (Peacock)
Sunday, Sept. 8 — Cleveland at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Monday, Sept. 9 — N.Y. Jets at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Week 2
Thursday, Sept. 12 — Buffalo at Miami, 8:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime)
Sunday, Sept. 15 — Cincinnati at Kansas City, 4:25 (CBS)