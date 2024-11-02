Dolphins-Bills Week 9 National Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look to improve their record to 3-6 on the season when they face the division rival Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.
The Dolphins will be looking for their first victory at Buffalo since the 2016 season.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
CBS Sports
Analysis: The Dolphins are playing for their season here after losing last week to Arizona in the return of Tua Tagovailoa. The Bills are coming off back-to-back blowout wins over the Titans and Seahawks. They will continue their dominance of the Dolphins as Josh Allen owns them. He will have another big day.
Prediction: Bills 32, Dolphins 23
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilbert Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Dolphins
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
USA Today Sports
- Jarrett Bell: Bills 24, Dolphins 20
- Chris Bumbaca: Bills 27, Dolphins 20
- Nate Davis: Bills 30, Dolphins 20
- Tyler Dragon: Bills 28, Dolphins 24
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Bills 28, Dolphins 20
- Lorenzo Reyes: Bills 34, Dolphins 15
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Bills are rolling with their offense, striking the right balance between Josh Allen's efficient downfield passing and dominating with the running game. That's a bad 1-2 punch for a Dolphins defense on the ropes. The Dolphins can stay in the game by running De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert, but in the end, they will wilt late with some pressure on Tua Tagovailoa.
Prediction: Bills 31, Dolphins 21
Pro Football Network
- David Bearman: Bills
- Adam Beasley: Dolphins
- Dallas Robinson: Bills
- Kyle Soppe: Bills
ESPN
Stephanie Bell: Bills
Matt Bowen: Bills
Mike Clay: Bills
Jeremy Fowler: Bills
Dan Graziano: Bills
Kalyn Kahler: Bills
Kimberly Martin: Bills
Eric Moody: Bills
Jason Reid: Bills
Lindsey Thiry: Bills
Seth Wickersham: Bills
Pro Football Talk
- Mike Florio: Bills 34, Dolphins 21
- Chris Simms: Bills 34, Dolphins 20
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Bills 28, Dolphins 20
- Tom Blair: Bills 28, Dolphins 20
- Brooke Cersosimo: Bills 33, Dolphins 24
- Gennaro Filice: Bills 42, Dolphins 24
- Dan Parr: Bills 28, Dolphins 21
The 33rd Team
Analysis: These two teams faced off in Week 2 of the NFL season, and the Buffalo Bills got the decisive win on Thursday Night Football. Late in that game, Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion that caused him to miss four games, but he has since returned to the field and looked pretty good against the Cardinals. He should look even better in Week 9, but this is a tough matchup on the road for the Miami Dolphins. Miami can put up points in this game, but its defense will have a hard time stopping Josh Allen and the Bills. Buffalo has been unstoppable on offense in the last few weeks, and it is still trying to find ways to get Amari Cooper involved. Look for this to be a shootout in Buffalo, with the Bills getting a narrow win.
Prediction: Bills 30, Dolphins 27
The Athletic
Analysis: Tua Tagovailoa had some good moments last week in his return — his five tight-window completions were his most since Week 7 of 2021 — but not enough to beat the Cardinals at home. And now he faces a Bills defense that has been hot and kind of has his number. Buffalo has won the last four games against the Dolphins, holding Tagovailoa and company to just under 15 points per game in the last three. Josh Allen, meanwhile, should have a pretty good day against a team that is down its three top pass rushers (and ranks 30th with nine sacks). And the addition of Amari Cooper has opened things up for the other receivers, with Keon Coleman especially taking advantage of that last week in Seattle.
Prediction (against the spread): Bills minus 6 (lines may vary depending on outlet)
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: Everything about this game screams an easy Buffalo victory, if not a blowout, but we just can't help the feeling that this actually will be a close game. And we wouldn't dismiss the idea of the Dolphins pulling off a major upset, which they badly need to keep their playoff hopes realistic. The Dolphins have run the ball well recently, and maybe that will help take the burden off Tagovailoa and Hill and also keep Josh Allen off the field. And maybe this is the game where the Dolphins defense finally is able to force some turnovers after having only three takeaways so far. It would take a combination of a lot of factors to produce a Miami victory, but it happened at Hard Rock Stadium in 2022, so it's not impossible it'll happen here again. But there's just an awful lot to overcome and the Dolphins have disappointed pretty much all season, so it's really hard to go ahead and be extra bold here.