Dolphins Blocking Out National Noise
After a handful of offseasons in the spotlight, national expectations are low for the Miami Dolphins entering 2025.
Not only did the franchise miss the playoffs last season, it also slowed its offseason spending after several aggressive years. As veterans arrived for the start of training camp Tuesday, players made clear they weren’t worried about being labeled underdogs.
“I don’t give a (spit),” fullback and team captain Alec Ingold said bluntly when asked about being overlooked. “Catch me in training camp, catch these guys working. They can say whatever they want to. We are going out there every single day, working.
“That noise can be great for some and terrible for others. I really don’t care.”
The Dolphins finished last season with an 8-9 record, failing to reach the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.
After a relatively conservative offseason, the consensus is that Miami isn’t expected to claw its way back into the postseason. Only four AFC teams have worse odds than the Dolphins to reach the playoffs, and their win total is set at 8.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
“We’re not trying to pay too much attention to outside noise because we control our own destiny at the end of the day,” Tyreek Hill said. “I think it’s great that people put us in that underdog situation because if coach or whoever brings it up, that makes guys even more hungry.”
Actions Over Words
The Dolphins have a 28-23 record since Mike McDaniel took over as head coach. Entering his fourth season leading the team, the focus remains on doing the work needed to break Miami’s 25-year playoff win drought.
“They talk, we do, that’s what Mike’s been saying,” Bradley Chubb said. “At the end of the day, we go out there and we control what we do. The work is going to be put in each and every day, and at the end of the season, we’re going to look up at where we are.”
The Dolphins have carried the label of offseason winners and preseason favorites throughout the McDaniel era, but none of that has translated into playoff success. Now, with the spotlight elsewhere, the team understands that being overlooked is just as meaningful as the hype.
“We have a real chance to be special this year,” Hill said. “I think the guys have matured a lot, I’ve matured a lot, and coach has even matured a lot. We all know that talent is one thing, but when you reach this level, it’s about being disciplined and continuing to be a good brother to one another.
“If we can take constructive criticism, stay proactive in our meetings, and just stay strong, we’ll be all right.”