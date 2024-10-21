Dolphins Make Move with Cam Smith
The Miami Dolphins' top pick of the 2023 NFL draft could be getting his chance to make a contribution this season soon.
The Dolphins made two roster moves Monday, the day after their 16-10 loss against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, and one of them involved activating cornerback Cam Smith to the 53-man roster.
The 2023 second-round pick from South Carolina had been on IR with a hamstring injury since August 27 when he was designated to return.
Smith's move to the active roster gives the Dolphins seven cornerbacks, which is an unusually high number. The other cornerbacks are Jalen Ramsey, Kendall Fuller, Kader Kohou, Storm Duck, Siran Neal and Ethan Bonner.
BERRIOS LANDS ON INJURED RESERVE
To make room on the roster for Smith, the Dolphins placed wide receiver/returner Braxton Berrios on injured reserve.
Berrios sustained a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the game at Indianapolis, with the initial fear being that he had sustained a torn ACL when he left knee buckled toward the end of a kickoff return.
With Berrios on IR, the Dolphins now have only four wide receivers on the roster: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Odell Beckham Jr., and rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington.
The Dolphins have two wide receivers on the practice squad — Dee Eskridge and Erik Ezukanma — and could sign either to the active roster later this week. Eskridge had one of his three elevations remaining for the regular season, while Ezukanma has two, so elevating one of them for the game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday could be another option.
Smith was one of two Dolphins players designated to return from IR on August 27, along with wide receiver River Cracraft, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa officially will join them as DTR on Wednesday when he's back at practice for the first time since he sustained his concussion.
That will leave the Dolphins with five return designations left in the regular season.
The Dolphins have two players currently eligible to return from IR, Cracraft and rookie safety Patrick McMorris.
Guard Isaiah Wynn, edge defender Bradley Chubb and outside linebacker Cameron Goode all are on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, but won't count against the eight-return limit once/if they begin practicing.