Dolphins-Browns Game Flexed Out of Prime Time
Tuesday, the National Football League announced that the Miami Dolphins' Week 17 game at Cleveland on Sunday, December 29th, has been flexed to a late afternoon game.
The game was initially scheduled to be featured on NBC's Sunday Night Football. Instead, the Dolphins will kick off in Cleveland at 4:05 EDT on the NFL on CBS.
The Dolphins and Browns have not enjoyed the success they were initially projected to have when the schedules were made. Both teams have played well below par. Both teams were wild card entries into the playoffs last season and showed so much promise.
The Dolphins are currently 6-8 on the season and are two games behind the Los Angeles Chargers for the final playoff spot with three games to play. The Browns check in at 3-11 and are just playing out the string,
The Atlanta Falcons, who travel to Washington, D.C., to face the Commanders, will be featured in the night game on NBC.
The NFL also announced that the Indianapolis Colts' game against the New York Giants will be broadcast on FOX at 1:00 PM EDT.
NFL Network will feature a tripleheader on Saturday: the Los Angeles Chargers at the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM EDT, the Denver Broncos at the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 PM EDT, and the Arizona Cardinals at the Los Angeles Rams at 8:00 PM EDT.
After the Cleveland game, Miami concludes its regular season with an away game against the New York Jets. The game could either be on Saturday, January 4th or the final Sunday afternoon of the regular season, January 5th.
The NFL has also opted against flexing the Dolphins-49ers game out of the national doubleheader spot at 4:25 PM EDT this Sunday despite both teams' 6-8 records. CBS' first team, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call for the game.