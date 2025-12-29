Why the Sunday Night Showdown Was So Much Fun (Especially for Chubb)

If you like football, that Week 17 Sunday night game was some kind of fun. For Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb, it was more than that.

The shootout between the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears that ended in the third 42-38 final score in NFL history — the Dolphins were involved in the previous one with their wild comeback against the Baltimore Ravens in 2022 — got Chubb closer to some serious boney money.

As you've probably heard by now, through outlets like Spotrac or The Miami Herald, Chubb has a series of incentives in his contract that are tied to the Dolphins finishing in the top 20 in scoring defense.

This is where that Sunday night game was good for the Dolphins, who entered the Sunday games 22nd in that category, and Chicago was one of the teams ahead of them.

Well, guess what?

The Dolphins now rank ahead of the Bears after that 42-point outburst by the 49ers.

And there could be more good news on the way for Chubb with the Monday night game.

It involves the Atlanta Falcons facing the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, and a strong offensive performance could help the Dolphins pass the Falcons, putting them at 20th heading into Week 18.

The Dolphins have allowed 386 points so far in 2025, while Atlanta has given up 360. That means if the Rams can score at least 27 points, Miami moves to 20, and this is where we point out the Rams have scored 45, 41 and 37 points in their past three games.

Of course, even if the Dolphins move into the top 20 heading into Week 18, staying there won't be easy because they'll be facing a New England team playing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, a New England team that put up 35 points against the New York Jets in the first half alone Sunday.

CHUBB'S INCENTIVES

Chubb's contract, which was restructured to lower his cap number in 2025, includes incentives for sacks and playing time.

He reached another incentive level in the 20-17 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday when he recorded his second sack, the one that produced a key turnover in the fourth quarter.

That gave him 8.5 sacks on the season, which will be good for another $900,000 in incentive bonus on top of the $1.225 million he earned for reaching six sacks, both of which, according to Spotrac.

Chubb also is in line to get an additional $3 million based on playing time incentives.

But there's always the tricky add-on that the Dolphins must finish in the top 20 in points allowed.

It's why the Sunday night game was so good for Chubb and why the Monday night matchup also could help.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage: