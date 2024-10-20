All Dolphins

Dolphins-Colts: The Five Biggest Plays

Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the Miami Dolphins' 16-10 loss against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Segun Olubi (50) rushes the ball after picking up a fumbled ball during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins lost for the fourth time in five games when they dropped a 16-10 decision against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

We rank the five biggest, most important plays of the game.

1) THE MISSED FIELD GOAL

There was so much not to like about this decision to have Jason Sanders attempt a 54-yard field goal to tie the score with under six minutes when the Dolphins faced a fourth-and-1 from the Colts 36-yard line. It came right after fullback Alec Ingold was stuffed for no gain on third-and-1, so maybe the whole sequence needs to be questioned, particularly given the lack of success in short-yardage situations of late. This situation called for the Dolphins to get aggressive and play for the lead instead of settling to tie the score with a field goal that certainly was no gimme.

2) THE INGOLD FUMBLE

The Dolphins were shut out in the second half, but they were threatening to break a 10-10 tie when they had a first-and-10 at the Colts 15-yard line. Like Raheem Mostert before him, Ingold was stripped as he was fighting for extra yardage.

3) THE MOSTERT FUMBLE

The Dolphins looked like they were in control, leading 10-3 and getting to start a drive at their 38 after forcing a punt. Mostert even had a good run on first down, but that's when he was stripped and the Colts returned the fumble to the Miami 28 to set up the touchdown drive that tied the game.

4) THE LONG COMPLETION RIGHT BEFORE HALFTIME

In a nasty repeat of the Monday night game against Tennessee, the Dolphins gave up a long completion to allow their opponent to tack on three points right before half. This one came after Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson had struggled throughout the first half. The 33-yard completion to Michael Pittman again came in the middle of a soft zone, and Richardson deserves credit on that one for getting the ball over linebacker David Long Jr. Still, it was a disappointing end to what otherwise had been a good first half for Miami.

5) THE SHORT COMPLETION TO ACHANE ON THE FINAL DRIVE

It may be that the Dolphins weren't going to score a touchdown on their final drive regardless, but Tim Boyle's short completion to De'Von Achane on second-and-1 from the Colts 32 was a killer. It was bad that Achane lost 1 yard on the play; it was worse that he got tackled in bounds, forcing Boyle to spike on third down to kill the clock. That put the Dolphins in a must-have fourth-and-2 from the 33 with 12 seconds left and no timeouts, the game ending with whatever that we'd call Boyle's throw to a well-covered Malik Washington near the sideline that landed about 10 yards out of bounds.

