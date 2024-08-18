Dolphins-Commanders Halftime Observation
What stood out in the first half of the Miami Dolphins' preseason game against the Washington Commanders:
-- We'll start with the list of "inactives" — in parentheses because there's no official list in the preseason — and it included, as expected, all the players dealing with minor injuries, along with those just returning like Jaelan Phillips and Terron Armstead. WR Tyreek Hill was the most prominent offensive player sitting out.
-- Rookie running back Jaylen Wright also sat out, but most of the starters were in uniform.
THE STARTING DEFENSIVE LINEUP
-- With Jalen Ramsey and Ethan Bonner sitting out the game, 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith was in the starting lineup opposite Kendall Fuller at cornerback.
-- The first-team defense did a good job against the run on the first drive of the game, but gave up some completions with some soft coverage. On one of those, a third-and-3 play, Smith whiffed on the tackle attempt and that allowed Terry McLaurin to turn a short completion into a 20-yard gain. Not good.
-- That drive ended with an incompletion on third-and-6 when Jayden Daniels threw the ball way too early — the Dolphins blitzed on the play but weren't close to him — and went way off the mark to McLaurin after he did appear to get behind Cam Smith.
-- The starting offensive line, for those keeping track had rookie veteran Kendall Lamm at left tackle, Robert Jones at left guard, Liam Eichenberg at center, Lester Cotton at right guard, and Austin Jackson at right tackle.
TUA AND HIS IMPRESSIVE ONE DRIVE
-- The Dolphins passing game was on point with Tua and the starters (other than Hill and Waddle) and it looked a lot like last year from the start with quick throws and creative play-calling.
-- Among Tua's five completions on the drive was a shovel pass to tight end Jonnu Smith that went for 8 yards.
-- The running game wasn't particularly impressive on the drive, though, coming up short on a third-and-1 run and a third-and-2 run. The Dolphins converted on fourth down twice, the first time with a Raheem Mostert run and the second on Tua's beautiful 13-yard touchdown pass on a fade to River Cracraft in the corner of the end zone.
-- On their second defensive series, the Dolphins allowed three runs of 10 yards or longer, all of them on the side of rookie first-round pick Chop Robinson.
-- Linebacker Curtis Bolton was beaten down the middle for a 16-yard completion on the drive, but he later induced a holding penalty on a third-and-1 run when he shot the gap and looked ready to meet Austin Ekeler at the line of scrimmage. Bolton has been impressive since joining the Dolphins.
-- Linebacker David Long Jr. was shaken up after a Washington run, and it appeared he was the victim of an accidental head-to-head hit from a teammate.
-- Skylar Thompson took over at quarterback for the second series and the Dolphins went three-and-out when he went 0-for-2.
-- His first incompletion was a deep shot to Braylon Sanders, who really wasn't that open deep and the second was an off-target swing pass to De'Von Achane.
-- The one positive play on the drive was a nifty 7-yard run by Achane on a sweep.
-- Jeff Driskel took over at quarterback for Washington's third drive and that ended in Riley Patterson's second field goal miss in three attempts after one big play, a 41-yard scramble by Driskel through a gaping hole over the middle.
-- Props to Kader Kohou for his sure tackle of running back Jeremy McNichols after he caught a swing pass near the sideline on third-and-8.
-- Thompson's second drive was more successful and ended in a Jason Sanders field goal and it was highlighted by a 26-yard completion to Achane near the right sideline when he got between zones, but Thompson missed the same throw to Durham Smythe on the next play.
-- Thompson had a nice back-shoulder completion to Braylon Sanders, who made a nice catch, but then Thompson threw into traffic.
-- The last incompletion on the drive was almost a great TD pass by Thompson after he scrambled to his right, but the ball was tipped by a Washington defender and Braxton Berrios couldn't hang on.
-- On the next defensive series, two good plays by young defenders stood out, Mohamed Kamara stopping Jeremy McNichols after a 1-yard run and Cam Smith providing blanket coverage on a third-and-5 deep incompletion.
-- Skylar's next series ended when Malik Washington failed to come up with a diving catch on a long pass down the left side. It was a difficult catch, but one that has to be made.
-- Before that, Thompson had a really nice completion to Jonnu Smith in traffic.
-- Chop Robinson had his first big play of the preseason when he shot through the line to tackle Michael Wiley for a 4-yard loss right before the two-minute warning.
-- Kamara followed that later by easily beating the left tackle at the line to get right on top of Driskel and sack him for a 6-yard line.
-- That drive should have ended in a Washington touchdown, though, after Siran Neal was beaten down the left sideline, but Driskel threw the ball way too late and too short and it allowed Neal to break up the play.
-- The last score of the half was a second Patterson field goal that made it 10-6.