Updated Dolphins Player Contract Incentives Tracker

Miami Dolphins players won't be getting a playoff appearance as a Christmas present this year, but several players could be getting gifts beyond their salary in the form of incentives.

While the Miami Dolphins are out of playoff contention, there still are individual goals at stake in the final two games for several players in the form of incentives that could add to their 2025 compensation.

For example, edge defender Bradley Chubb already earned a $1.225 bonus for reaching six sacks on the season.

There are a total of 17 players on the Dolphins roster with incentives tied to playing time, statistical landmarks or postseason honors, according to salary cap website Spotrac, including two players on injured reserve — Tyreek Hill and Jason Sanders.

Here’s a rundown of those Dolphins players with incentives (not including bonuses for being on the roster):

DOLPHINS PLAYER INCENTIVES

OLB BRADLEY CHUBB

Playing Time Incentives

60% of defensive snaps: $1.225M

65%: $900,000

70%: $900,000

75%: $900,000

Sacks Incentives

6: $1.225M

8: $900,000

11: $900,000

13: $900,000

Performance Incentives

Playoff Win + 50% Snaps: $350,000

2025 Pro Bowl: $500,000

2026-2027 Pro Bowl: $250,000

Where he stands: Chubb remains at 6.5 sacks on the season and he’s currently played 71 percent of the defensive snaps, which would earn him $3.025 million if it holds up.

QB TUA TAGOVAILOA

Playing Time/Achievement Incentives

50% regular season + Wild Card Win: $250,000

50% regular season + Divisional Round Win: $500,000

50% regular season + Conf. Championship Win: $500,000

50% regular season + Super Bowl Win: $1M

Where he stands: Tua will meet the playing time requirements even though he's been benched, but the Dolphins aren't making the playoffs, so he won't get any of those incentives.

DT ZACH SIELER

Annual Pro Bowl Escalator: $375,000

Where he stands: This would have increased Sieler’s base salary for the next two seasons, but as was expected he didn't earn his first Pro Bowl invitation after a bit of a down year.

LB JORDYN BROOKS

Performance Incentive

if team is Top 20 in Points Allowed

75% Snaps: $500,000

85%: $500,000

Pro Bowl: $250,000

Where he stands: Brooks seemed like he should have been a lock to make the Pro Bowl, though as we indicated recently you never know with those things. Brooks is going to get the required snaps for his other incentives, but the defense is going to have to finish strong because the Dolphins currently rank 22nd in points allowed — and that won't get it done.

T AUSTIN JACKSON

Performance Incentive

If team is Top 25 in Points Scored

80% Snaps: $166,667

85% Snaps: $166,667

90% Snaps: $166,666

Pro Bowl/1st Team All-Pro: $500,000

Where he stands: Because of the toe injury that cost him a good chunk of the season, Jackson won’t be cashing in any bonus money.

FB ALEC INGOLD

Pro Bowl Bonus: $500,000

Where he stands: Unless it's Ingold's contract that he has to be an original selection and not make it as an alternate, then he's got to be rooting for Patrick Ricard of the Baltimore Ravens to pull out of the Pro Bowl Games because he's the first alternate.

DB IFEATU MELIFONWU

Playing Time Incentive

65%: $250,000

75%: $250,000

Sack Incentive

3: $250,000

Where he stands: Through 16 games, Melifonwu stands at 52 percent of the defensive snaps, so reaching 65 might be difficult. He’s got one sack and doesn’t blitz enough to think getting to three is realistic.

LB TYREL DODSON

Playing Time Incentive

(requires team improvement in INTs)

65%: $250,000

75%: $250,000

85%: $750,000

Pro Bowl: $250,000

Where he stands: Dodson not surprisingly was not selected to the Pro Bowl (though his teammate Jordyn Brooks should have been), but Dodson is at 92 percent in defensive snaps, so he's good there. But the Dolphins currently have seven interceptions after having 10 in 2024, so he’ll need help in that department.

T LARRY BOROM

Playing Time Incentive

60%: $250,000

75%: $250,000

Where he stands: Borom currently is at 74 percent after starting most of the season in place of Jackson, and the math suggests he might have a shot at the 60 percent incentive even if he doesn’t play again on offense.

S ASHTYN DAVIS

Playing Time Incentive

(Requires team being Top 25 in Defensive Points Allowed)

50%: $250,000

60%: $250,000

Where he stands: Even despite missing time with injuries, Davis currently stands at 74 percent of the defensive snaps and the scoring defense has him earning his incentive.

QB ZACH WILSON

Playing Time Incentives (cumulative)

40% Snaps: $250,000

45% Snaps: $250,000

50% Snaps: $250,000

55% Snaps: $250,000

50% Game Snaps + Team Win: $100,000 (max 10)

Combo Incentive: $2M

50% Regular Seasons Snaps +

Team finishes Top 20 in Offensive Points

Playoff Berth

Where he stands: Wilson never had a shot at his incentives, really, even before Mike McDaniel decided to go with Quinn Ewers once he benched Tua.

TE DARREN WALLER

Performance Incentives:

Receiving Yards

700: $750,000

Receptions

55: $750,000

Receiving TDs

6: $750,000

60% Snaps

$750,000

Where he stands: Waller reached his receiving touchdowns incentive when he scored his second touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Monday night game in Week 15, though he won't reach any other one.

WR NICK WESTBROOK-IKHINE

Receiving Yard Incentive

(requires team is Top 20 in Points Scored)

500: $50,000

600: $75,000

Reception Incentive

(requires team is Top 20 in Points Scored)

40: $50,000

50: $75,000

Where he stands: With 11 catches for 89 yards through 16 games, NWI wasn't going to reach his targets even if he weren't being made inactive.

CB RASUL DOUGLAS

Playing Time Incentive

76%: $250,000

85%: $288,750

Interceptions Incentive

4: $250,000

5: $288,750

Pro Bowl: $350,000

Where he stands: Despite missing two games with his ankle injury, Douglas is on track to hit the playing time incentives, though it's going to take some work to reach the interception target. As for the Pro Bowl, Douglas played very well, but the low interception number and the Dolphins' record were major factors against him.

WR TYREEK HILL

Playoff Win (50% playing time): $500,000

Where he stands: The incentives obviously disappeared when he sustained that nasty knee injury in the Week 4 game against the New York Jets.

K JASON SANDERS

Pro Bowl/1st Team All-Pro: $200,000

Where he stands: Sanders obviously won’t earn postseason accolades after missing the first 16 games — if he even returns this season.

