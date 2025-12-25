Updated Dolphins Player Contract Incentives Tracker
Miami Dolphins players won't be getting a playoff appearance as a Christmas present this year, but several players could be getting gifts beyond their salary in the form of incentives.
While the Miami Dolphins are out of playoff contention, there still are individual goals at stake in the final two games for several players in the form of incentives that could add to their 2025 compensation.
For example, edge defender Bradley Chubb already earned a $1.225 bonus for reaching six sacks on the season.
There are a total of 17 players on the Dolphins roster with incentives tied to playing time, statistical landmarks or postseason honors, according to salary cap website Spotrac, including two players on injured reserve — Tyreek Hill and Jason Sanders.
Here’s a rundown of those Dolphins players with incentives (not including bonuses for being on the roster):
DOLPHINS PLAYER INCENTIVES
OLB BRADLEY CHUBB
Playing Time Incentives
60% of defensive snaps: $1.225M
65%: $900,000
70%: $900,000
75%: $900,000
Sacks Incentives
6: $1.225M
8: $900,000
11: $900,000
13: $900,000
Performance Incentives
Playoff Win + 50% Snaps: $350,000
2025 Pro Bowl: $500,000
2026-2027 Pro Bowl: $250,000
Where he stands: Chubb remains at 6.5 sacks on the season and he’s currently played 71 percent of the defensive snaps, which would earn him $3.025 million if it holds up.
QB TUA TAGOVAILOA
Playing Time/Achievement Incentives
50% regular season + Wild Card Win: $250,000
50% regular season + Divisional Round Win: $500,000
50% regular season + Conf. Championship Win: $500,000
50% regular season + Super Bowl Win: $1M
Where he stands: Tua will meet the playing time requirements even though he's been benched, but the Dolphins aren't making the playoffs, so he won't get any of those incentives.
DT ZACH SIELER
Annual Pro Bowl Escalator: $375,000
Where he stands: This would have increased Sieler’s base salary for the next two seasons, but as was expected he didn't earn his first Pro Bowl invitation after a bit of a down year.
LB JORDYN BROOKS
Performance Incentive
if team is Top 20 in Points Allowed
75% Snaps: $500,000
85%: $500,000
Pro Bowl: $250,000
Where he stands: Brooks seemed like he should have been a lock to make the Pro Bowl, though as we indicated recently you never know with those things. Brooks is going to get the required snaps for his other incentives, but the defense is going to have to finish strong because the Dolphins currently rank 22nd in points allowed — and that won't get it done.
T AUSTIN JACKSON
Performance Incentive
If team is Top 25 in Points Scored
80% Snaps: $166,667
85% Snaps: $166,667
90% Snaps: $166,666
Pro Bowl/1st Team All-Pro: $500,000
Where he stands: Because of the toe injury that cost him a good chunk of the season, Jackson won’t be cashing in any bonus money.
FB ALEC INGOLD
Pro Bowl Bonus: $500,000
Where he stands: Unless it's Ingold's contract that he has to be an original selection and not make it as an alternate, then he's got to be rooting for Patrick Ricard of the Baltimore Ravens to pull out of the Pro Bowl Games because he's the first alternate.
DB IFEATU MELIFONWU
Playing Time Incentive
65%: $250,000
75%: $250,000
Sack Incentive
3: $250,000
Where he stands: Through 16 games, Melifonwu stands at 52 percent of the defensive snaps, so reaching 65 might be difficult. He’s got one sack and doesn’t blitz enough to think getting to three is realistic.
LB TYREL DODSON
Playing Time Incentive
(requires team improvement in INTs)
65%: $250,000
75%: $250,000
85%: $750,000
Pro Bowl: $250,000
Where he stands: Dodson not surprisingly was not selected to the Pro Bowl (though his teammate Jordyn Brooks should have been), but Dodson is at 92 percent in defensive snaps, so he's good there. But the Dolphins currently have seven interceptions after having 10 in 2024, so he’ll need help in that department.
T LARRY BOROM
Playing Time Incentive
60%: $250,000
75%: $250,000
Where he stands: Borom currently is at 74 percent after starting most of the season in place of Jackson, and the math suggests he might have a shot at the 60 percent incentive even if he doesn’t play again on offense.
S ASHTYN DAVIS
Playing Time Incentive
(Requires team being Top 25 in Defensive Points Allowed)
50%: $250,000
60%: $250,000
Where he stands: Even despite missing time with injuries, Davis currently stands at 74 percent of the defensive snaps and the scoring defense has him earning his incentive.
QB ZACH WILSON
Playing Time Incentives (cumulative)
40% Snaps: $250,000
45% Snaps: $250,000
50% Snaps: $250,000
55% Snaps: $250,000
50% Game Snaps + Team Win: $100,000 (max 10)
Combo Incentive: $2M
50% Regular Seasons Snaps +
Team finishes Top 20 in Offensive Points
Playoff Berth
Where he stands: Wilson never had a shot at his incentives, really, even before Mike McDaniel decided to go with Quinn Ewers once he benched Tua.
TE DARREN WALLER
Performance Incentives:
Receiving Yards
700: $750,000
Receptions
55: $750,000
Receiving TDs
6: $750,000
60% Snaps
$750,000
Where he stands: Waller reached his receiving touchdowns incentive when he scored his second touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Monday night game in Week 15, though he won't reach any other one.
WR NICK WESTBROOK-IKHINE
Receiving Yard Incentive
(requires team is Top 20 in Points Scored)
500: $50,000
600: $75,000
Reception Incentive
(requires team is Top 20 in Points Scored)
40: $50,000
50: $75,000
Where he stands: With 11 catches for 89 yards through 16 games, NWI wasn't going to reach his targets even if he weren't being made inactive.
CB RASUL DOUGLAS
Playing Time Incentive
76%: $250,000
85%: $288,750
Interceptions Incentive
4: $250,000
5: $288,750
Pro Bowl: $350,000
Where he stands: Despite missing two games with his ankle injury, Douglas is on track to hit the playing time incentives, though it's going to take some work to reach the interception target. As for the Pro Bowl, Douglas played very well, but the low interception number and the Dolphins' record were major factors against him.
WR TYREEK HILL
Playoff Win (50% playing time): $500,000
Where he stands: The incentives obviously disappeared when he sustained that nasty knee injury in the Week 4 game against the New York Jets.
K JASON SANDERS
Pro Bowl/1st Team All-Pro: $200,000
Where he stands: Sanders obviously won’t earn postseason accolades after missing the first 16 games — if he even returns this season.
