Dolphins Complete Their Practice Squad
The Miami Dolphins filled out their practice squad Tuesday when they picked up edge defender Derrick McLendon, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
McLendon, who is listed at 6-4, 250, spent training camp with the Carolina Panthers after signing as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Colorado. McLendon played one season for the Buffaloes after transferring from Florida State.
McLendon's most productive collegiate season came in 2022 at FSU when he had 37 tackles and five sacks.
THE FULL DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD
Here's the full rundown of the Dolphins practice squad, which features 17 players because of the exemption they have for tackle Bayron Matos of the Dominican Republic:
QB Tim Boyle
RB Deneric Prince
WR Robbie Chosen
WR Dee Eskridge
WR Erik Ezukanma
TE Hayden Rucci
T Anderson Hardy
OL Chasen Hines
T Bayron Matos
DT Jonathan Harris
DT Naquan Jones
LB Derrick McLendon
LB William Bradley-King
LB Dequan Jackson
CB Isaiah Johnson
CB Nik Needham
S Jordan Colbert
PRACTICE SQUAD RULES AND 2023 MOVES
As per usual, teams can elevate a player to the game-day roster up to three times during the regular season, with no limitations in the playoffs. And, as the result of the NFLPA rejecting an owner proposal, quarterbacks again will face under the same rules.
For reference, the Dolphins made 22 practice squad elevations in their 17 regular season games, plus two more for the playoff game at Kansas City.
Cameron Goode, Chase Winovich, Tanner Conner, Ethan Bonner and Melvin Ingram all were elevated three times during the regular season, with Goode and Ingram eventually getting signed to the active roster.
The Dolphins elevated at least one player for every one of their games except for the Week 8 game against the New England Patriots and the Week 9 matchup against the Chiefs in Germany.