All Dolphins

Dolphins Complete Their Practice Squad

The Dolphins added a 17th player to their group Tuesday

Alain Poupart

Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Derrick McLendon (9) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium last season.
Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Derrick McLendon (9) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium last season. / mark j. rebilas-usa today sports
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins filled out their practice squad Tuesday when they picked up edge defender Derrick McLendon, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

McLendon, who is listed at 6-4, 250, spent training camp with the Carolina Panthers after signing as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Colorado. McLendon played one season for the Buffaloes after transferring from Florida State.

McLendon's most productive collegiate season came in 2022 at FSU when he had 37 tackles and five sacks.

THE FULL DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD

Here's the full rundown of the Dolphins practice squad, which features 17 players because of the exemption they have for tackle Bayron Matos of the Dominican Republic:

QB Tim Boyle

RB Deneric Prince

WR Robbie Chosen

WR Dee Eskridge

WR Erik Ezukanma

TE Hayden Rucci

T Anderson Hardy

OL Chasen Hines

T Bayron Matos

DT Jonathan Harris

DT Naquan Jones

LB Derrick McLendon

LB William Bradley-King

LB Dequan Jackson

CB Isaiah Johnson

CB Nik Needham

S Jordan Colbert

PRACTICE SQUAD RULES AND 2023 MOVES

As per usual, teams can elevate a player to the game-day roster up to three times during the regular season, with no limitations in the playoffs. And, as the result of the NFLPA rejecting an owner proposal, quarterbacks again will face under the same rules.

For reference, the Dolphins made 22 practice squad elevations in their 17 regular season games, plus two more for the playoff game at Kansas City.

Cameron Goode, Chase Winovich, Tanner Conner, Ethan Bonner and Melvin Ingram all were elevated three times during the regular season, with Goode and Ingram eventually getting signed to the active roster.

The Dolphins elevated at least one player for every one of their games except for the Week 8 game against the New England Patriots and the Week 9 matchup against the Chiefs in Germany.

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News