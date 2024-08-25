Dolphins Cut Veteran Tight End
The Miami Dolphins have released tight end Jody Fortson, Jr. on Sunday morning.
The Dolphins, who earlier in the day released quarterback Mike White, have also parted ways with the former Kansas City Chiefs tight end. Fortson failed to impress during training camp and preseason games. A league source confirmed Fortson's release Sunday morning.
His fate might have been sealed earlier in training camp when Tanner Conner and undrafted rookie free agent Hayden Rucci played a more significant role in the offense. Rucci caught a touchdown from newly-minted backup quarterback Skylar Thompson Friday night against Tampa Bay.
Conner and Rucci also saw more repetitions in preseason games than Fortson until Conner was injured against the Atlanta Falcons. While filling in for Conner, Fortson could have been more impressive. Against Tampa Bay on Friday night, he was penalized twice. Fortson also dropped one of his targets.
The Dolphins will have to decide whether to carry three or four tight ends. With roster cuts mandated on Tuesday by 4:00 PM EDT, Miami must make that decision sooner rather than later.
Durham Smythe, Jonnu Smith, and Julian Hill have apparently locked down the top three spots at tight end.
Miami broke camp last season with only two tight ends, so keeping four might be a stretch. If four is the number, Miami will have to decide between Conner and Rucci for a potential fourth spot on the 53-man roster.
Conner and Rucci could both be waived, and one could be brought back after clearing waivers as one of the 16 players who would comprise the initial version of the practice squad.
Fortson would also be eligible to be brought back to the practice squad. He spent the 2023 season on Kansas City's practice squad and earned a Super Bowl ring.