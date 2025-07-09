Dolphins Defender Named Honorable Mention Among Top DTs
The Miami Dolphins have a defensive line stalwart in Zach Sieler.
Entering his eighth season in the league, he was just named an honorable mention among the top defensive tackles in the NFL by an anonymous NFL coordinator, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"He's probably getting more credit [for his 2024 performance] because Christian Wilkins wasn't there," the coordinator said. "He's worked himself into an All-Pro caliber player. Tough, smart, dependable, ultimate team guy."
After turning in a second consecutive season of 10 sacks (in just 15 games), Sieler might be deserving of more credit. With 13 tackles for loss and 19 quarterback hits, his ability to penetrate the backfield or manipulate the pocket is strong as ever.
Without Wilkins, he received more attention than ever in 2024 as the anchor of the Dolphins' primarily three-man defensive front.
Sieler's 2024 performance gave him a boost from the 2024 rankings, when he only received votes rather than honorable mention status. At the No. 10 spot on the 2025 list is 36-year-old Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Heyward has had injury trouble in the past, and his age could facilitate a decline in 2025. If Sieler turns in another strong campaign in 2025, he could find himself in the top-10 next season.
Familiar Face
Former Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was also named as an honorable mention after an injury-shortened debut with the Las Vegas Raiders.
"I know he's hurt, but I love this guy. Absolutely a top interior player when healthy," said an NFL coordinator.
Wilkins suffered a Jones fracture that cost him 12 games in 2024.
A New Partner?
The Dolphins drafted Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, hoping to bolster a defensive front that needed help.
Grant tallied 32 tackles, three sacks, and five passes defended in his finale with the Wolverines, earning All-American honors.
Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver touted Grant during OTAs.
"Really excited about Kenneth Grant and what he brings to the middle of that defense, and him just being in here and have the opportunity to work with Benito (Jones) and Zach Sieler and obviously (Defensive Line) Coach (Austin) Clark," he told reporters. "Whatever he’s supposed to be at the end of the day, I promise you he will reach every bit of God-given potential."
