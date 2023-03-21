The Miami Dolphins have landed three projected starters early in the offseason, highlighted by the trade for Jalen Ramsey, and now it's about building more depth

The first wave of free agency potentially added three starters to the Miami Dolphins defense

The Miami Dolphins defense significantly underachieved in 2022.

After nearly a decade of being the franchise's backbone, Miami's defense got watered down by injuries, and the unit's struggles eventually led to Josh Boyer's removal as defensive coordinator.

Long-time NFL assistant Vic Fangio, who had a 19-30 record as Denver Broncos head coach from 2019-21, was hired to replace Boyer with the goal of building a unit that complements Miami's potent offense.

The moves made during the first wave of free agency should help, but there's still plenty of work to be done, and additional work to make.

While additions will continue to be made before the 2023 NFL draft and the start of training camp in late July, let's look at the depth chart and break down each defensive unit as the Dolphins enter the second week of free agency.

DOLPHINS EDGE PLAYERS (5)

Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed, Cameron Goode

A triceps injury limited Ogbah to 328 snaps last season, forcing the Dolphins to play without its top defensive lineman for the second half of the season. The hope is that Ogbah’s healthy return will add another nine or so sacks to the team considering that’s how many Ogbah produced in each of his first two seasons with the Dolphins.

Phillips’ second season hints that the 2021 first-round pick is a blossoming star, a talent who has the potential to deliver double-digit sacks each season. It will be interesting to see how much better his game gets in Year 3 when he’s surrounded by more talent on defense.

Chubb recorded 13 tackles and 2.5 of his eight sacks in the eight games he played for the Dolphins following the midseason trade. The hope is that he’ll develop into an elite pass rusher under Fangio, who is familiar with him from their time together in Denver.

Another player with whom Fangio has experience is Reed, who the Dolphins signed last weekend. Reed spent his first three seasons in Denver before playing for the Steelers last season. He started 36 of the 59 games he’s played in the past four seasons, contributing 143 tackles and 16 sacks.

Because Miami hasn’t re-signed Trey Flowers, Melvin Ingram or Andrew Van Ginkel, the roster is light on edge players at this moment. But Miami should be able to easily add a few aged veterans, like Flowers or Ingram, looking for work later this summer. However, with this level of front-line talent, it would benefit Miami to draft or sign a couple as rookie free agents because the Dolphins need reinforcements for special teams.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE TACKLES (5)

Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, Josiah Bronson, Jaylen Twyman

Wilkins, the Dolphins’ 2019 first-round pick, is coming off what arguably can be considered his best season seeing as how he was two tackles shy of being a 100-tackle defensive lineman. His productivity per snap has gone up each season, and the same can be said about Sieler, who contributed 70 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles last year.

Davis, on the other hand, has fallen short of the expectations placed on this former second-round pick coming out of the University of Alabama. Last season Davis recorded 33 tackles and one sack. But on the positive side, the Dolphins did possess the NFL’s third-stingiest run defense. Only Tennessee, San Francisco and Baltimore allowed fewer rushing yards per game than the Dolphins (103).

Considering the fact that all three defensive linemen are entering the final year of their contract, don’t be surprised if Miami adds a trench player or two in the draft, or signs a couple free agents later on.

Bronson and Twyman haven’t contributed much, if anything, during their brief NFL career, so it’s difficult to project what their future holds.

DOLPHINS INSIDE LINEBACKERS (4)

Jerome Baker, David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Channing Tindall

Baker delivered his third season with 100 or more tackles, and has averaged at least 100 tackles in each of his five seasons with the Dolphins. He also contributed four sacks and one forced fumble last season, but will be paired with a new linebacker for the first time in three seasons because Elandon Roberts signed with the Steelers.

Roberts likely will be replaced by Long, who Miami signed to a two-year deal reportedly worth $11 million. Long comes to Miami after producing four solid seasons as a part-time starter for the Titans, for whom he started 26 games, contributing 230 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles. He’ll be competing with Riley, who contributed 45 tackles and one sack last season as a pass coverage specialist, and Tindall, a 2022 third-round pick who played nine snaps on defense last season, for playing time and starting roles.

Expect the Dolphins to add a pair of inside linebackers to this unit for depth, and special teams contributions.

DOLPHINS CORNERBACKS (8)

Xavien Howard, Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Nik Needham, Trill Williams, Noah Igbinoghene, Keion Crossen, Tino Ellis.

Howard and Ramsey should be one of the NFL’s best cornerback duos in 2023. They both have the ability and experience of shadowing the opposition’s best receivers, and have a reputation for producing turnovers. Ramsey has tallied 19 interceptions and forced six fumbles in his seven seasons, and Howard has recorded 28 interceptions and forced four fumbles in his seven seasons.

Kohou played well as an undrafted rookie thrown into the fire because of injuries last year. He contributed 72 tackles, one interception, forced one fumble and broke up 10 passes. It’s possible that he could take another step forward in his second season as Miami’s nickel cornerback. But reinforcement is on the way, seeing as how Needham and Williams each has proven to have talent. But Needham and Williams are coming back from season-ending leg injuries, which likely means they should be brought along slowly this spring and summer.

Expecting Igbinoghene, a 2020 first-round selection, to blossom at this point would be irresponsible, so don’t be surprised if the Dolphins address this unit by adding more youngsters who can help as gunners and flyers on special teams. The Dolphins typically carry 10-12 cornerbacks on the training camp roster.

DOLPHIN SAFETIES (5)

Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, DeShon Elliott, Verone McKinley, Elijah Campbell

Holland took another step forward in his second season as a starter, contributing 96 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and 1.5 sacks. But there’s more meat on that bone, and to pull it off the Dolphins need to find a safety who complements his skill set better.

Jones, who has been decent but relatively inconsistent the past three seasons, suffered a season-ending knee injury (ACL) in late October. The hope is that he makes a full recovery come September. But Jones is limited from a coverage standpoint, and it would benefit the Dolphins to add a safety who could cover tight ends since it seems Eric Rowe won’t be re-signed.

Miami signed Elliott to a three-year deal reportedly worth $6 million last week, and the hope is that this former Texas Longhorns player can compete with his former college teammate (Jones) for the starting strong safety spot. Elliott has started 35 of the 42 games he’s played the past four seasons for the Ravens and Lions, contributing 205 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and forcing three fumbles.

McKinley and Campbell likely will need to earn a roster spot through special teams.

DOLPHINS SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

K Jason Sanders, P Jake Bailey, LS Blake Ferguson

The Dolphins decided to keep Sanders despite his struggles (made 26 of 32 field goals attempted, and 41 of 44 extra points) last season, but don’t be surprised if they add competition for training camp even though $2.5 million of Sanders' 2023 salary is guaranteed.

Bailey, a 2020 Pro Bowl selection as a member of the Patriots, replaced Thomas Morstead, who signed with the Jets. The 25-year-old is coming off a season where he averaged a career-low 42.1 yards per punt and 35.1 net yards last season before landing on injured reserve with a back injury.

Signing receiver Baxton Berrios could help Miami's return game because he’s a clear upgrade over Cedrick Wilson Jr. as a punt returner.