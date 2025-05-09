All Dolphins

Dolphins Draft Class Almost Completely Under Contract

The Miami Dolphins officially announced the signing of seven draft picks before the start of rookie minicamp

Alain Poupart

Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kenneth Grant is selected as the No. 13 pick by the Miami Dolphins during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kenneth Grant is selected as the No. 13 pick by the Miami Dolphins during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins will be starting their rookie minicamp Friday, and they'll be doing so with just about every draft pick under contract.

The team announced Friday morning it had signed seven of their 2025 draft picks, a group highlighted by first-round selection Kenneth Grant.

Also officially signed are DT Jordan Phillips, CB Jason Marshall Jr., S Dante Trader Jr., RB Ollie Gordon II, QB Quinn Ewers and DT Zeek Biggers.

That leaves only second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea, the offensive lineman from Arizona, left to sign to complete the 2025 draft class.

The fun began Thursday with reports the team had agreed to terms with Ewers, the quarterback from the University of Texas.

DIFFERENT YEAR WITH DRAFT PICK SIGNINGS

With the Dolphins having the cap space to sign their entire rookie class, the process of getting all the draft picks under contract always figured to be much quicker than it was last year.

The Dolphins didn't sign any of their seven draft picks in 2024 before June 4, with first-round pick Chop Robinson becoming the last under contract June 13.

The Dolphins needed to wait until June to sign their draft picks last year because they needed the space created by the post-June 1 release of cornerback Xavien Howard.

