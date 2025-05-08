Dolphins Draft Heavy on Youth
The Miami Dolphins seem to have fully embraced a youth movement.
After starting last season with the NFL’s oldest roster, Miami is turning the page, beginning with the 2025 NFL draft. Miami’s class wasn’t just the league’s youngest; it was eight months younger on average than any of the franchise’s five previous drafts.
Miami’s youngest and oldest players in the 2025 draft class were both fifth-round picks. Jordan Phillips (20 years, 10 months) is the youngest, declaring for the draft after his sophomore season at Maryland. Jason Marshall Jr. (22 years, 7 months), a safety, is the oldest member of the class but still younger than the average age of Miami's 2022 draft class.
Kenneth Grant (21 years, 5 months) played three seasons at Michigan and Jonah Savaiinaea (21 years, 3 months) is this year’s second-youngest draftee, leaving college after his junior season at Arizona. Ollie Gordon II (21 years, 3 months) and Quinn Ewers (22 years, 1 month) also declared following their junior year.
Seventh-round selection Zeek Biggers (21 years, 6 months) was the lone senior among Miami’s eight draft picks.
The Denver Broncos had the league’s oldest draft class, anchored by a pair of 24-year-olds (R.J. Harvey and Caleb Lohner). The Chargers are the second-oldest, followed by the Lions, Raiders and Commanders.
On the other end of the spectrum, Miami had the lowest mean pick age on draft night after selecting eight players under 23 years old.
Miami’s Youngest Draft Class in Years
The Dolphins selected two 20-year-olds in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene. However, they also spent four of 11 draft picks on players 23 years or older (Robert Hunt, Jason Strowbridge, Blake Ferguson and Malcolm Perry).
This year, while Miami had its most draft picks since 2020 with eight selections, they went a different route by not adding any players over the age of 22, fully embracing a youth-focused approach.
Miami's 2020 draft class was the second youngest in the last six years, with an average age of 22 years, 4 months. The 2023 draft class of four players was one month older. Seventh-round pick Ryan Hayes lifted the age, turning 23 just two months before the draft.
Speaking of four-player draft classes, 2022’s average age of 23 years, 4 months, is the oldest over the last six years. Channing Tindall and Erik Ezukanma were both 22 when they left college, but seventh-round picks Cameron Goode and Skylar Thompson were 24.
At 22 years, 5 months, the 2021 draft class matched 2023 in average age. Jevon Holland turned 21 shortly before the draft, while Jaylen Waddle, Hunter Long, Larnel Coleman, and Gerrid Doaks were 22.
The 2025 draft marks a major shift. Despite having the most picks since 2020, Miami embraced a youth movement by selecting a class with no players older than 22, fully committing to a youthful future.
However, this approach carries a risk. Miami, coming off its first losing season since 2019, needs players who can contribute right away and help push the team into playoff contention for 2025.
AVERAGE AGE OF RECENT DOLPHINS DRAFT CLASSES
2025 — 21 years, 8 months
2024 — 22 years, 7 months
2023 — 22 years, 5 months
2022 — 23 years, 4 months
2021 — 22 years, 5 months
2020 — 22 years, 4 months