Dolphins Featured Prominently in Opponents Schedule Release Videos
Every year, the NFL schedule release serves as the Super Bowl for each team’s social media managers. It’s an opportunity to pull in franchise legends, get creative with pop culture references, and poke fun at other teams.
The Miami Dolphins released their schedule Wednesday night and decided to take the more traditional approach, getting Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas to narrate a hype video.
While it’s cool to hear Thomas narrate over the video, and the Dolphins changed their logo in their profile picture, Miami’s schedule release video was hardly the most creative. However, the Dolphins did feature in a few of the more innovative videos from other teams.
Let’s look at how the Miami Dolphins were portrayed by some of their 2025 opponents.
The Colts’ Controversy
This year’s schedule release came with a little controversy that involved the Dolphins.
Indianapolis, which the Dolphins will play in Week 1, originally released a Minecraft parody video featuring a Coast Guard officer pulling over Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill in the ocean.
This was a reference to when Hill was briefly detained by police prior to Miami’s season opener last season. Eventually, the Colts deleted the video Wednesday night and released a statement Thursday morning.
"We removed our schedule release video because it exceeded our rights with Microsoft and included an insensitive clip involving Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. We sincerely apologize to Microsoft and Tyreek."
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Colts reached out to Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, to pass along their apology.
The Dolphins In Other Schedule Release Videos
The Los Angeles Chargers are known for doing creative social media content, especially schedule release videos, and they didn’t disappoint for this event.
The Chargers and Dolphins will play in Week 6 at Hard Rock Stadium, and Los Angeles’ video features what feels like countless easter eggs for the Dolphins.
Miami’s part of the video starts with multiple Dolphins players and coach Mike McDaniel meeting with Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield — who Hill recently put on social media as one of his top five QBs in the NFL while leaving out Tua Tagovailoa — on a yacht called the “Dan Marina,” an obvious reference to Hall of Fame QB Dan Marino.
The meeting is likely a reference to when the Dolphins lost multiple draft picks for tampering with QB Tom Brady while he was under contract with the Patriots and Buccaneers, and Don Yee, the agent of then-Saints coach Sean Payton.
The video then shows the ship's inside, which features Hill running late to the meeting. That is a pretty on-the-nose reference to McDaniel’s end-of-season comments about players missing meetings and getting fined this past season.
Hill runs past an elevator with Chargers QB Justin Herbert on it, referencing the Dolphins’ tradition of putting pictures from the week’s previous game on an elevator inside their facility.
Lastly, McDaniel jumps off the yacht into the ocean, where a re-creation of his famous Sunday Night Football interview, when he ran off the field, takes place. Instead, the Chargers have him swimming away like a dolphin.
The Carolina Panthers’ video doesn’t have any Dolphins-specific references, but it does feature a familiar face in a prominent role. Former offensive lineman Robert Hunt tries to lead his Panthers teammates through a meeting to reveal the schedule, but he winds up storming off in the end because his teammates keep revealing personal secrets as opposed to schedule specifics.
The Dolphins and Panthers will meet in Week 5 in Carolina in the teams' first meeting since Hunt left Miami as a free agent.