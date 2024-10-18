Dolphins Get Big RB Advantage
There were two significant developments Friday involving running backs in the Miami Dolphins Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, and both of them favored the Dolphins.
And neither came as much of a surprise.
After practicing for a third consecutive day (and being listed as a full participant the first two), Achane told reporters he had cleared the concussion protocol, which he entered as the result of a hit he took in the Dolphins' last game against the New England Patriots in Week 5.
That means that Achane, barring unforeseen circumstances, will be in the lineup for the Dolphins when they face the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium and attempt to even their season record to 3-3.
The other news involved the Colts, and head coach Shane Steichen indicated that Jonathan Taylor was being ruled out of the game Sunday.
Taylor will miss a third consecutive game because of a high ankle sprain he sustained in the Colts' 27-24 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers when he rushed for 88 yards.
This is big loss for the Colts, with Taylor leading the team in rushing with 349 yards, including 100-yard outings against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 and the Chicago Bears in Week 3.
Taylor's backup, Trey Sermon, is dealing with a knee injury, but third-stringer Tyler Goodson had 51 yards on eight carries in the Colts' 20-17 victory against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday.
The Colts will have quarterback Anthony Richardson back in the lineup for the first time since that Pittsburgh game, but the Colts have a very good backup in veteran Joe Flacco, so that actually might not be as significant in terms of potential impact in the game Sunday as Taylor being out.