All Dolphins

Dolphins Get Big RB Advantage

The Miami Dolphins benefited from two significant developments involving running backs Friday

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs the ball against Tennessee Titans linebacker Ernest Jones IV (53) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs the ball against Tennessee Titans linebacker Ernest Jones IV (53) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

There were two significant developments Friday involving running backs in the Miami Dolphins Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, and both of them favored the Dolphins.

And neither came as much of a surprise.

After practicing for a third consecutive day (and being listed as a full participant the first two), Achane told reporters he had cleared the concussion protocol, which he entered as the result of a hit he took in the Dolphins' last game against the New England Patriots in Week 5.

That means that Achane, barring unforeseen circumstances, will be in the lineup for the Dolphins when they face the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium and attempt to even their season record to 3-3.

The other news involved the Colts, and head coach Shane Steichen indicated that Jonathan Taylor was being ruled out of the game Sunday.

Taylor will miss a third consecutive game because of a high ankle sprain he sustained in the Colts' 27-24 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers when he rushed for 88 yards.

This is big loss for the Colts, with Taylor leading the team in rushing with 349 yards, including 100-yard outings against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 and the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

Taylor's backup, Trey Sermon, is dealing with a knee injury, but third-stringer Tyler Goodson had 51 yards on eight carries in the Colts' 20-17 victory against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday.

The Colts will have quarterback Anthony Richardson back in the lineup for the first time since that Pittsburgh game, but the Colts have a very good backup in veteran Joe Flacco, so that actually might not be as significant in terms of potential impact in the game Sunday as Taylor being out.

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News