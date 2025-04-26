All Dolphins

Dolphins Get Florida Cornerback

The Miami Dolphins selected CB Jason Marshall with their second of three fifth-round pick

Florida Gators cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. (3) celebrates after a stop during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday,
This probably isn't going to fill the need the Miami Dolphins have at cornerback, but they at least have brought in some competition for the room in the 2025 draft.

The Dolphins used their second of three fifth-round pick, the 155th overall, on Jason Marshall Jr. from the University of Florida. That pick came from the Denver Broncos and was part of the trade that brought Bradley Chubb to Miami in November 2022.

Marshall will join a group that's become a major question mark in the aftermath of GM Chris Grier confirming the team and seven-time Pro Bowl selection Jalen Ramsey have agreed to explore trade possibilities.

Not counting Ramsey, the Dolphins cornerback room is filled with mostly young players, such as Storm Duck, Ethan Bonner, 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith, nickel corner Kader Kohou, newcomers Artie Burns and Ryan Cooper Jr., and 2024 practice squad players Isaiah Johnson and Jason Maitre.

The Dolphins also could — and likely will — supplement this group by signing a veteran free agent still looking for a team, a group that includes Rasul Douglas, Stephon Gilmore and Asante Samuel Jr.

THE BOOK ON MARSHALL

A 6-0, 194-pound Miami native, Marshall started at least seven games in each of his four seasons at Florida.

His final season was cut short after seven games because of a shoulder injury.

He had two interceptions during his collegiate career.

NFL.com projected him as a sixth-round pick and described him as an "average backup or special-teamer."

Wrote NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein: "Outside cornerback with good size, athleticism and experience but too much inconsistency on tape. Marshall can disrupt the release from press and ride route turns to stay in position to defend the throw. He falls asleep against play-action and misdirection. Also, he has poor hands when it’s time to flip the field. For his size, he’s a disappointing tackler, especially in run support. The lack of urgency and determination Marshall shows on tape could hurt his stock."

