Dolphins Get Good News/Bad News Regarding Injuries
The Miami Dolphins look like they'll be pretty short-handed when they face the New England Patriots in Week 2, but the injury situation looks like it actually could have been worse.
The team lost four starters to injuries in the 33-8 loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday — right guard James Daniels, right tackle Austin Jackson, defensive tackle Benito Jones and cornerback Storm Duck — and head coach Mike McDaniel provided an update on their status during his day-after-the-game media session.
While McDaniel said more information needed to be gathered on Jackson's injured toe before being comfortable with a timetable, but none of the other injuries appear to be season-ending.
Daniels left the game after three snaps because of a pec injury; Duck left late in the first half with an ankle injury; and Jones left in the second half with an oblique injury.
McDaniel said the expectation was that both Daniels and Duck would be out a couple of weeks, which means the Dolphins would be without them for their upcoming games against New England and the Thursday night matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.
Jones, meanwhile, was described as week to week in terms of his timetable.
McDaniel said tight end Darren Waller, who was ruled out Friday for the Colts game because of a hip injury, would try to do everything in his power to be ready for the New England game or at least the Buffalo game.
Additionally, McDaniel said no Dolphins was in the concussion protocol in the aftermath of the Indianapolis game.
LIKELY REPLACEMENT PLAN
When Daniels left the game against the Colts, third-year player Kion Smith took his spot at right guard and one would think he'd get the nod against the Patriots as well, though the Dolphins do have options.
The team could use veteran Daniel Brunskill, who was active but didn't play against the Colts, or they could even go with free agent acquisition Larry Borom, who has extensive NFL experience at guard.
But Borom also could be needed at right tackle if Jackson is going to have to miss the New England game. The Dolphins also could go with more experience and use Borom at right guard and go with veteran Kendall Lamm at right tackle. Lamm was inactive against the Colts.
At cornerback, we can look for Rasul Douglas to start opposite Jack Jones. He was the one who replaced Duck against the Colts and he played the rest of the way.
At defensive tackle, Jones' absence likely will pave the way for rookie seventh-round pick Zeek Biggers, who was inactive against the Colts.