Dolphins Get Max Four Compensatory Picks

The Miami Dolphins were among three teams to get the maximum four comp picks in the 2025 NFL draft

Carolina Panthers guard Robert Hunt (50) takes the field during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers guard Robert Hunt (50) takes the field during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL compensatory picks have been announced, and it was even better news than expected for the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins wound up being awarded four additional picks in the 2025 NFL draft — one in the third round, one in the fourth, and two in the seventh.

Those additional picks mean the Dolphins now have 11 picks in the 2025 draft.

Along with the Dolphins, the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys were awarded four compensatory picks in the 2025 draft; the Chargers, 49ers and Seahawks each got three; and the Buffalo Bills were among four teams who got two.

The other AFC East teams, the New England Patriots and New York Jets, were among the teams shut out in the compensatory pick pool.

WHERE THE PICKS FALL

The Dolphins got the second-highest compensatory pick, the 34th pick of the third round for the free agent loss of Robert Hunt. That pick will be the 98th overall in the draft.

The Dolphins got the first compensatory pick of the fourth round for the loss of Christian Wilkins, and that one also might have been a third-round selection had Wilkins not gotten injured last season with the Las Vegas Raiders — based on the complicated comensatory pick formula that factors annual salary, playing time and postseason accolades. This pick will be the 135th overall.

The Dolphins' two compensatory picks in the seventh round will be the 37th in the round and 253rd overall along with the 40th in the round and 256th overall.

That last pick will come right before the Kansas City Chiefs make the final pick of the 2025 NFL draft, otherwise known as Mr. Irrelevant.

THE DOLPHINS' COMPENSATORY FREE AGENTS

The Dolphins got the compensatory pick bounty as the result of their net loss in compensatory free agents last offseason.

The Dolphins signed four CFAs — center Aaron Brewer, linebacker Jordan Brooks and cornerback Kendall Fuller — but lost seven.

Along with Hunt and Wilkins, the free agent losses that factored in the compensatory pick formula for Miami were DT Raekwon Davis, S DeShon Elliott, S Brandon Jones, LB Andrew Van Ginkel and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.

