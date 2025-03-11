Dolphins Get their Veteran Guard

All Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) celebrates with guard James Daniels (78) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Upgrading the guard position was among the Miami Dolphins' biggest priorities heading into the offseason, and they've taken a big step in that direction.

The team agreed to terms with Pittsburgh Steelers free agent James Daniels, according to media reports. The Dolphins gave Daniels a three-year contract worth $24 million, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It's a similar deal to what the Dolphins gave center Aaron Brewer last year when he signed for three years and $21 million.

The Dolphins also reportedly agreed to terms with Chicago Bears offensive lineman Larry Borom on Monday night.

DANIELS AND WHAT HE COULD BRING

On talent alone, Daniels was among the best guards available in free agency, though he is coming off a 2024 season cut short after four games because of an Achilles injury.

Daniels played three seasons with Pittsburgh after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, who drafted him in the second round of the 2018 draft.

Daniels has played both left guard and right guard in the NFL, so he could wind up at either position. He started 84 of his 90 NFL games in his first seven seasons.

This was the scouting report on Daniels from Pittsburgh Steelers On SI publisher Noah Strackbein: "If it wasn’t for a torn Achilles this season, James Daniels would’ve had one of the strongest markets of an offensive lineman. At just 27 years old, he’s capable of run and pass blocking, and was the Steelers' top lineman prior to the injury. Overcoming a significant injury isn’t also easy for a lineman, but if Daniels is able to return to the level of play he was at beforehand, he’s a quality interior starter."

The Dolphins used Robert Jones, Liam Eichenberg and Isaiah Wynn at guard last season and all three of them are headed for free agency Wednesday.

It's possible that one or more of them will be re-signed, but the Dolphins also clearly wanted an upgrade at the position.

Daniels absolutely will provide that if he can return from his injury, and the Dolphins wouldn't have signed him if they weren't confident he'd be able to do that.

THE BOOK ON BOROM

Borom joins the Dolphins from the Chicago Bears, where he started four of the eight games he played last season.

A fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft out of Missouri, Borom played 47 games with 27 starters in his four seasons with the Bears.

Borom began the 2024 season on injured reserve because of an ankle injury before making his debut in November.

During his NFL career, Borom has started games at every position along the offensive line except for center.

DOLPHINS FREE AGENT SCORECARD
as of 9:30 p.m. Monday

Agreed to terms
QB Zach Wilson (Denver)
G James Daniels (Pittsburgh)
OL Larry Borom (Chicago)

Re-signed
DT Matt Dickerson

Lost to another team
WR Braxton Berrios (Houston)

