Optimism Regarding Sieler and Chubb
The Miami Dolphins are about to begin a series of must-win games if they hope to have any realistic playoff hopes, but at least it appears they could have one of their most important players back in the lineup.
Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday he was optimistic that defensive tackle Zach Sieler, who has missed the past two games with an eye injury, would be able to return for the Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams next Monday night at SoFi Stadium.
The Dolphins have badly missed Sieler, who was sidelined by a fluky injury sustained in practice before the Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals.
"I'm optimistic about that timeline," McDaniel said in the aftermath of the 30-27 loss against the Buffalo Bills. "You have to take it day by day anyway to accumulate information, but that was more safe of a timeline from his injury and so feel optimistic about that."
DEFENSE HEADING IN WRONG DIRECTION
Without Sieler the past two games, as well as cornerbacks Kader Kohou and Storm Duck, plus safety Jevon Holland in the game against Buffalo, the defense has struggled.
The Dolphins allowed 389 and 325 total yards the past two games after allowing more than 300 only one in the first six games.
Worse, the Dolphins allowed the Cardinals and Bills to both reach 50 percent in third-down conversions, this after no opponent went over 33.3 percent in the first six games.
The defense also faded in the second half of the past two games, giving up 21 points to Arizona and 24 to Buffalo.
While the defense would benefit from the return of any of their injured defensive players, Sieler clearly is a key for the success of that unit given the team's lack of depth up front.
CHECKING UP ON CHUBB
McDaniel also said he was optimistic about the status of injured linebacker Bradley Chubb, but that was more about the big picture of Chubb being able to return of some point in 2024 as opposed to an imminent return.
Chubb has spent the entire season on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list as he continues to work his way back from the nasty knee injury he sustained in the Week 17 loss at Baltimore on Dec. 31.
The Dolphins desperately could use Chubb's pass-rushing ability, though it would be unfair to expect too much even when he does return, if that winds up happening.
"I'm optimistic that we'll see Bradley, but I do know that it's very simple, the time is based on how his body's responding," McDaniel said. "I (saw) him some today outside my window running. He's working incessantly on it. So there's hope and optimism. But we'll see how that plays out. I couldn't, with reason, hedge my bet on that, but we'll continue to see how that progresses."