Dolphins Have Their New Special Teams Coach
The Miami Dolphins reportedly have their new special teams coordinator, and it's not someone who was out of the NFL last season.
The team will be hiring former Tennessee Titans special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, to fill the vacancy created when Danny Crossman was fired after six seasons on the job.
Aukerman was Titans special teams coordinator for five-plus seasons before he was fired in December 2023 after a disastrous day for the kicking game led to a loss against the Indianapolis Colts. In that game, the Titans had two punts blocked, including one that caused a season-ending knee injury to punter Ryan Stonehouse, and later a missed extra-point attempt with a replacement holder in a 31-28 overtime loss.
In Aukerman's six seasons in Tennessee, the Titans were a middle-of-the-pack group on special teams.
The team finished each season ranked between 14th and 24th in the special teams rankings compiled by Rick Gosselin based on 22 statistical categories. The best showing came in 2022, the worst in 2020. The Titans ranked 21st in 2023.
Aukerman interviewed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers special teams coordinator post in January of 2024, but the job eventually went to Thomas McGaughey.
Aukerman previously was special teams coordinator for the San Diego Chargers in 2016. His NFL coaching career began in 2010 when he was an assistant with the Denver Broncos.
The 48-year-old played wide receiver and defensive back at Findlay (Ohio) from 1995-98.
THE SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR HISTORY
Even though we called the idea of Darren Rizzi returning to his old position as Dolphins special teams coordinator, this obviously would shut that door.
Rizzi was special teams coordinator for nine seasons (2010-18) before leaving to join the New Orleans Saints after he interviewed for the head-coaching vacancy in early 2019 and getting bypassed in favor of Brian Flores.
While the Dolphins have changed coordinators on offense and defense quite frequently, they've had a lot of stability with the special teams. Aside from Crossman serving for six years and Rizzi for nine, Keith Armstrong held the role for seven seasons (2001-07).