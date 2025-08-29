Dolphins Issue Statement Regarding Assistant Coach's Arrest
The Miami Dolphins issued a statement Friday after outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow was arrested on a domestic violence-related charge earlier in the morning.
"We are aware of the serious matter involving Ryan Crow and currently gathering more information," the statement said. "Ryan has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately. We have been in communication with the NFL and will reserve further comment at this time."
According to the Broward County Sheriff's website, Crow was taken into custody by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department and was booked into the Broward County Main Jail, where he was being held without bond.
Crow will make an appearance before a magistrate judge within 24 hours and could be offered a bond. It is also customary that a no-contact order prohibiting him from being within a certain distance of the alleged victim, whom reports say he shared a home with, is issued.
The magistrate judge also could decline to issue a bond. They could wait for a specially set Bond Hearing before the assigned trial judge. If that were to happen, Crow would wait in jail until the time of the hearing.
Crow was cited for violation of Florida Statute 784.03 (1a1), which is more formally known as touch or strike battery. He has not been charged by the State Attorney's Office, which makes charging decisions after the arraignment.
It was alleged in the officer's probable cause affidavit, obtained by NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, that Crow and the victim got into a verbal altercation that later turned physical in nature. It was alleged Crow shoved the victim out of anger. She claimed she suffered no injuries and denied to issue a sworn statement.
Crow joined the Dolphins as an assistant coach before the 2024 season. He started his coaching career in 2018 as a defensive assistant with the Tennessee Titans and spent six seasons there, becoming a special teams assistant and then outside linebackers coach.
This is not the first time a Dolphins' assistant coach has come under fire for alleged illegal activity. In 2017 former offensive line coach Chris Foerster had a video appear where he looked as though he was snorting cocaine. He promptly resigned and has since found work with the San Francisco 49ers, where he is currently the run-game coordinator and offensive line coach.
It should be noted there is no record of Foerster being arrested as a result of the alleged actions in the video, which were published on Facebook. He did successfully undergo rehabilitation and mental health counseling.
The Dolphins' regular season starts next Sunday, September 7, against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.