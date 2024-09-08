Dolphins-Jaguars Week 1 Halftime Observations
Failed fourth-down gambles and big plays allowed on defense were the lowlights of a disappointing first half.
What stood out in the first half of the Miami Dolphins' regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars?
- We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted by three members of the 2024 draft class: Jaylen Wright, Mohamed Kamara, and Malik Washington (quad injury). What also stood out was Jalen Ramsey's absence after being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.
FIRST QUARTER
- The opening kickoff was the perfect example of how the kicking team should do it. The Jacksonville kickoff hit down in the landing zone and then went out of bounds in the end zone for a touchback that put Miami at its 20 for the season-opening drive.
- While the run blocking wasn't good on the first two snaps, kudos to the right side of Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg for leading the way on De'Von Achane's 39-yard catch-and-run off a quick throw
- On a first-and-10, we saw Tua apply one of the lessons he learned last year: giving himself up quickly instead of trying to squeeze through traffic while scrambling. It's a case of short-term sacrifice for long-term benefit. No issue here.
- We did have an issue with the Dolphins going for the first down on fourth-and-8 from the Jaguars 42 on that first drive. While we love aggressiveness, this seemed a little over the top at the start of the game. And we said that before Tua's pass fell incomplete.
- The defense made the failed gamble a moot point, thanks to Calais Campbell. The veteran sniffed out a bootleg on first down, leading to an easy 13-yard sack on first down before he dropped Travis Etienne for a 1-yard loss on the next play.
- It could have been a memorable first drive for the defense on third down when Lawrence sailed a pass over tight end Evan Engram, but Jordan Poyer needed to react more quickly after being focused first on hitting Engram.
- The second Dolphins drive featured one first down, but overall, it was sloppy.
- Among the lowlights was an incompletion when Tyreek Hill got wide open behind the secondary, followed by two bad plays by tight end Jonnu Smith, a drop on a quick throw followed by him lining up offside on third-and-10, a penalty that was declined after Tua's pass for Hill went incomplete when he was well covered.
- Punter Jake Bailey had himself a very good first half, starting with a punt that landed at the Jaguars 3, then bounced out of bounds at the 4.
- But the bad field position didn't matter because the Jaguars went to work on the Dolphins' defense in every possible way.
- It started with two runs for 25 yards by Tank Bigsby and a 19-yard completion to Gabe Davis, left wide open in the middle of the field.
- Jalen Ramsey, playing despite a hamstring injury, was beaten deep by rookie Brian Thomas Jr. and then committed a clear DPI on an underthrown ball to give Jacksonville the ball at the 1-yard line.
- The Dolphins' third offensive drive was a three-and-out, thanks mostly to a holding penalty on left guard Robert Jones.
SECOND QUARTER
- The second quarter began with Emmanuel Ogbah forcing an incompletion with pressure up the middle before the Dolphins caught a break on third-and-9 when Christian Kirk dropped an easy pass near the sideline.
- To provide a spark, the Dolphins had Tyreek Hill return a Jacksonville punt, but he could only get 11 yards after a booming 67-yard punt by Jacksonville's Logan Cook.
- Jaylen Waddle showed toughness and great concentration on his 12-yard catch in the second quarter in traffic after the ball was tipped near the line. He did have to leave the game to get evaluated for a head injury but was able to return.
- Durham Smythe dropped an easy pass in the flat After the Dolphins moved close to midfield, thanks to a borderline roughing-the-passer penalty on Josh Hines-Allen.
- And then Mike McDaniel again went for the first down on fourth down, this time from the 45, and the result was the same.
- As was expected, Ramsey did not play a full game, and rookie free agent Storm Duck sometimes took his spot opposite Kendall Fuller. Duck had a nice open-field tackle to stop Travis Etienne after a 1-yard gain, though it was on a second-and-1 play.
- The failed fourth down cost the Dolphins this time after Christian Kirk ran past Kader Kohou and ahead of Jordan Poyer for a 30-yard gain on third-and-8.
- On a third-and-10 from the 13, Thomas again got behind Ramsey (this time in zone coverage) and caught a perfectly thrown pass by Lawrence for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead Jacksonville lead.
- Great job by Achane to turn a potential loss into a 16-yard gain after catching an outlet pass.
- Tight end Durham Smythe had a really rough first half with a couple of drops and a false start penalty on third-and-1.
- Waddle had a clutch third-down reception on the Dolphins' final drive of the half, good for 20 yards.
- Achane was the Dolphin's best offensive player, making plays in the run-and-pass game.
- Achane capped that late second-quarter drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to bring the Dolphins to within 14-7 and give the team some life after what had been a very forgettable first half.
- The prevent defense allowed completions of 18 and 20 yards, allowing Cam Little to kick a 53-yard field goal on the last play of the half to make it 17-7.
