All Dolphins

Breaking Down the Dolphins Week 1 Inactive Info

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be active, three rookie draft picks will be inactive

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins linebacker Mohamed Kamara (50) works out during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Mohamed Kamara (50) works out during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey indeed will be active for the Miami Dolphins for their Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That was the biggest takeaway from the team's inactive list, along with the fact that three rookie draft picks were on that list — running back Jaylen Wright, linebacker Mohamed Kamara and wide receiver Malik Washington, who was ruled out on the final injury report of the week because of a quad injury.

Another former draft pick, 2022 top selection Channing Tindall, also will be inactive with the team already having four linebackers in the lineup with Jordyn Brooks, David Long Jr., Duke Riley and Anthony Walker Jr.

Another interesting development was the Dolphins choosing to activate rookie free agent Storm Duck ahead of Ethan Bonner for one of the backup cornerback spots.

The Dolphins' other rookie free agent on the roster, offensive lineman Andrew Meyer, was the final player on the inactive list.

That left first-round pick Chop Robinson, second-round tackle Patrick Paul and Duck as the only rookies set to make their NFL debut Sunday.

As expected, wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be active after being detained by police and briefly handcuffed as the result of a traffic violation outside of Hard Rock Stadium.

JACKSONVILLE INACTIVE INFO

The Jacksonville inactive list consists of safety Daniel Thomas, offensive lineman Javon Foster, offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo, defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson and defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter.

Thomas already had been ruled out when he was downgraded Saturday because of an Achilles injury.

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News