Breaking Down the Dolphins Week 1 Inactive Info
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey indeed will be active for the Miami Dolphins for their Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
That was the biggest takeaway from the team's inactive list, along with the fact that three rookie draft picks were on that list — running back Jaylen Wright, linebacker Mohamed Kamara and wide receiver Malik Washington, who was ruled out on the final injury report of the week because of a quad injury.
Another former draft pick, 2022 top selection Channing Tindall, also will be inactive with the team already having four linebackers in the lineup with Jordyn Brooks, David Long Jr., Duke Riley and Anthony Walker Jr.
Another interesting development was the Dolphins choosing to activate rookie free agent Storm Duck ahead of Ethan Bonner for one of the backup cornerback spots.
The Dolphins' other rookie free agent on the roster, offensive lineman Andrew Meyer, was the final player on the inactive list.
That left first-round pick Chop Robinson, second-round tackle Patrick Paul and Duck as the only rookies set to make their NFL debut Sunday.
As expected, wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be active after being detained by police and briefly handcuffed as the result of a traffic violation outside of Hard Rock Stadium.
JACKSONVILLE INACTIVE INFO
The Jacksonville inactive list consists of safety Daniel Thomas, offensive lineman Javon Foster, offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo, defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson and defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter.
Thomas already had been ruled out when he was downgraded Saturday because of an Achilles injury.