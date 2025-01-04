Dolphins-Jets 2024 Week 18 National Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look to finish the season with a winning record and try to land the final AFC playoff spot (with help from the Kansas City Chiefs) when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
The Dolphins will be looking for their seventh victory in nine games. New York (4-12) is coming off a 40-14 loss against the Buffalo Bills.
Here's a roundup of national predictions for this Week 18 matchup.
CBS Sports
Analysis: The Dolphins need this game to have a playoff chance, but they might be without Tua Tagovailoa. This is also a second straight road game, which isn't easy. The Jets look like they have packed it in, but maybe one more game at home against the rival will get them to play. I think they will. Jets win it.
Prediction: Jets 23, Dolphins 20
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: Dolphins
- Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
- Gilbert Manzano: Dolphins
- Conor Orr: Jets
- John Pluym: Dolphins
- Matt Verderame: Jets
USA Today Sports
- Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 24, Jets 21
- Chris Bumbaca: Jets 31, Dolphins 30
- Nate Davis: Jets 23, Dolphins 20
- Tyler Dragon: Jets 26, Dolphins 20
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Dolphins 21, Jets 16
- Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins 24, Jets 13
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Dolphins will likely have a shaky QB situation again, which will mean a little less success passing the second time around on the Jets defense in the cold elements. Aaron Rodgers needs to get back on track to get his 500th TD pass and to also show he's the right guy to lead the Jets' offense one more time in 2025.
Prediction: Jets 20, Dolphins 17
ESPN
Matt Bowen: Dolphins
Mike Clay: Dolphins
Jeremy Fowler: Dolphins
Dan Graziano: Jets
Kalyn Kahler: Jets
Kimberly Martin: Dolphins
Eric Moody: Jets
Jason Reid: Dolphins
Lindsey Thiry: Dolphins
Seth Wickersham: Jets
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Dolphins 20, Jets 10
Chris Simms: Jets 21, Dolphins 17
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri: Jets 20, Dolphins 18
Tom Blair: Dolphins 21, Jets 18
Brooke Cersosimo: Jets 26, Dolphins 14
Gennaro Filice: Jets 24, Dolphins 17
Dan Parr: Dolphins 21, Jets 16
The 33rd Team
Analysis: The Miami Dolphins are still alive in the playoff hunt, as they just need to win and have the Broncos lose in Week 18. However, Miami will likely have to win without Tua Tagovailoa, who could miss another game with a hip injury. Tyler Huntley looked competent against the Browns, but the offense was far from good. They will be facing the New York Jets in Week 18, who have just about given up on the year. Miami should be able to run the ball with ease in this matchup and get the road win to improve to 9-8 on the season.
Prediction: Dolphins 20, Jets 17
The Athletic
Analysis: If Tua Tagovailoa can’t play because of a hip injury, Tyler Huntley will start for the Dolphins — and he pulled a Drew Lock last week. Huntley produced career highs in EPA per dropback (0.24), passer rating (115.5), completion percentage (84.6 percent) and EPA per dropback against the blitz (0.61) in the win over the Browns. I would lean toward the Jets for that reason, especially because the Dolphins won’t get a lot of pressure on Aaron Rodgers … but it looked to me like the Jets packed it in last week. And since Week 13, their defense ranks tied for 30th in sacks (five), 29th in EPA per play (-0.13) and EPA per drive (-0.87) and 31st in EPA per pass (-0.29).
Prediction (against the spread): Dolphins minus 1 (lines may vary depending on outlet)
Pro Football Network
- David Bearman: Dolphins
- Adam Beasley: Dolphins
- Kyle Soppe: Jets
- Dan Tomaro: Dolphins
- Mike Wobschall: Browns
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: It's going to be cold at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but there's not expected to be any rain or wind with which to be concerned, so the passing games shouldn't be affected very much. It's always important to get off to a good start, but it's especially so in a game like this because the Jets very well could start unraveling once they face adversity in this game. A great example came last Sunday when the Jets played the Buffalo Bills tough until midway through the third quarter — it was 12-0 and the Jets had a first-and-10 at the Buffalo 32 — until things got out of control and it became 33-0 before the end of the quarter. So the Jets hanging around should surprise no one, though we'd expect the Dolphins to pull it out at the end regardless.