New Dolphins Snapper Has Perfect Training Partner

Alain Poupart

Blake Ferguson is like all Miami Dolphins rookies trying to get ready as best they can in these most unusual circumstances, though he's got a big advantage over most.

The sixth-round pick from LSU has the benefit of being able to work out with and pick the brain of an NFL veteran at his position, a guy who just happens to be his brother.

The Ferguson brothers, the long-snappers at LSU for the past eight years, have been living together in Reid Ferguson's townhouse in Georgia, where each of them attend their team's video meetings — Blake with the Dolphins and Reid with the Buffalo Bills.

Blake and Reid's current situation has been profiled in a story in the New York Times, titled "For Sidelined N.F.L. Brothers, Training Is a Snap."

Get it? Snap!

The two have been joined at workouts on the weekends by Bills punter Kaare Vedvick and kicker Tyler Bass.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have Reid,” Blake said. “Over the last eight years, we spent very little time together. To have a little of that time back was great.”

After becoming the only snapper selected in the 2020 draft, Blake talked about joining his brother in the NFL.

"We were just talking about that," he said. "From the beginning we talked about, ‘Oh, what if I end up in your same division and we get to play each other twice a year?’ And here we are. So I’m fired up and I’m certainly going to be doing my fair share of trash talking to him.

“It’s going to be awesome. It’s been a fun journey the last couple of years. I was fortunate enough to be at LSU with him for one season. I got to redshirt under him, then after that I was able to takeover and leave my mark on LSU. Like I said earlier, this is one we’ve been looking forward to for a long time. To be in the same division as him is going to be very special.”

