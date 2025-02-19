Dolphins Lose Offensive Assistant
The Miami Dolphins indeed will have an offensive assistant coach leaving for another team, but it wasn't the two who interviewed for coordinator positions.
The coach leaving is offensive assistant Parks Frazier, who will become the pass game coordinator for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Frazier will replace Kevin Patullo, who was officially announced Wednesday as the team's new offensive coordinator.
Patullo is replacing Kellen Moore, who left to become head coach of the New Orleans Saints, a position for which Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver was interviewed.
Frazier spent one season with the Dolphins, joining the team in 2024 after one season with the Carolina Panthers. Before that, he spent five seasons (2018-22) with the Indianapolis Colts, where he worked with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.
PRINCE STAYING PUT
While Frazier is leaving, new wide receivers coach Robert Prince apparently won't be leaving abruptly after all.
He interviewed with Moore for the position of offensive coordinator for the Saints, but the job will be going to Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.
Prince was hired this offseason to replace Wes Welker, one of two Dolphins assistants who were fired along with special teams coordinator.
Along with Prince, QB coach/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell also interviewed for an offensive coordinator position, his with the Las Vegas Raiders for what would have been a reunion with head coach Pete Carroll. But Carroll wound up hiring former Eagles and San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly for the post.
Bevell now will be one of two pass game coordinators on the offensive staff in 2025, along with recent addition Bobby Slowik, whose title is senior pass game coordinator.
On the defensive side of the ball, along with Weaver, outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow interviewed for defensive coordinator openings with the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots but didn't get either job.