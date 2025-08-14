All Dolphins

Dolphins Make Another Move on Offensive Line

The Miami Dolphins placed former first-round pick Germain Ifedi on IR and replaced him with a former Patriots tackle

Alain Poupart

New Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (72) lines up during the first half of a preseason game for the New England Patriots against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium in 2022.
New Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (72) lines up during the first half of a preseason game for the New England Patriots against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium in 2022. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins have made another switch on their offensive line, with former first-round pick Germain Ifedi's stint over shortly after it began.

The Dolphins placed Ifedi on injured reserve Thursday morning and replaced him on the active roster with former New England Patriots tackle Yodny Cajuste.

Cajuste was among the offensive linemen the Dolphins tried out before they signed Ifedi earlier this month.

Cajuste appeared in 17 career games with five starts at right tackle in four seasons with New England from 2019-22, but hasn't played a regular season game since 2022. He spent time on the practice squad with the New York Giants each of the past two seasons.

Cajuste entered the NFL as a third-round selection (101st overall) by New England in the 2019 NFL draft. He played collegiately at West Virginia (2015-18), where he appeared in 31 games with 30 starts in four seasons with the Mountaineers and was named Big 12 Conference Co-Offensive lineman of the Year and All-Big 12 Conference First Team (AP, Coaches) as a senior. A South Florida native, Cajuste attended Miramar High School. 

Ifedi spent last season with the Cleveland Browns. He played more than 415 snaps for the first time since 2020, allowing four sacks in 13 starts at left tackle. He’s logged 6,340 career snaps on offense, with nearly all of his 528 snaps at left tackle coming last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Dolphins signed Ifedi after head coach Mike McDaniel revealed that starting right tackle Austin Jackson would miss time with a lower-body injury.

With the lack of depth along the offensive line, there's an opportunity for any lineman on the roster to earn a spot on the 53 with a strong showing, though time obviously is running out.

