Inside the Gesicki Griddy and Grudge

Miami Dolphins fans might not have watched until the conclusion of their 45-21 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it would be hard to blame them for giving in a blowout in Week 16 of a season already guaranteed to not include a playoff appearance for a second straight year or a playoff win for a 25th consecutive season.

Those who stuck it out no doubt noticed former Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki scoring the Bengals' final touchdown and whooping it up after the fact, to a degree above and beyond what anyone should expect in a blowout.

But, yes, that touchdown meant a lot to Gesicki, who clearly held a grudge against his former team.

If it hadn't been clear before, a short video of a mic'ed up Gesicki proved it.

Of course, Gesicki did his traditional griddy dance after his touchdown because he always does that, except this time he did it longer, he shot a look over at the Dolphins sideline, and there also were his comments.

Gesicki's 17-yard touchdown on a reception from Joe Burrow in the fourth quarter was his for against the Dolphins in his third game against his former team, the first two coming in 2023 when he was a member of the New England Patriots.

"My God, I've been waiting for that for three years," Gesicki told a teammate on the sideline. "That felt so good."

WHY GESICKI WOULD HAVE A GRUDGE

Gesicki spent five seasons with the Dolphins, including one after Mike McDaniel became head coach, and his time in Miami didn't end on a great note.

After having a career-best season in 2021 with 73 catches for 780 yards, Gesicki became an afterthought after McDaniel arrived, with his receiving totals dropping to 32 catches for 362 yards in 2022.

More significantly, he went from starting nine games and playing 72 percent to starting one game with a 45 percent participation under McDaniel, who clearly didn't fancy having an oversized wide receiver as a tight end.

Gesicki said all the right things in 2022 when he talked to the media, but it helped that he was earning $10.9 million that season after getting the franchise tag, though it was clear the previous year in Brian Flores' final season with the team he had hoped for a long-term extension.

Gesicki is in his second season with the Bengals and he's having a pretty forgettable year with only 24 catches for 247 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games, one of which he started. The team also hasn't done well and will miss the playoffs again.

But at least for one day, Gesicki was overjoyed, and that came at the Dolphins' expense.

