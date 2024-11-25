Dolphins Make Move with Wynn, Bring In New Snapper
The Miami Dolphins made a series of roster moves Monday ahead of their Thanksgiving night game against the Green Bay Packers, and the biggest one involved the long-awaited move with guard Isaiah Wynn.
The Dolphins activated Wynn off the Reserve/PUP list after he completed two weeks of practice.
To make room on the 53-man roster, the Dolphins waived guard Lester Cotton.
The Dolphins made a swap of long-snappers. With Tucker Addington out of practice squad elevations after playing the past three games, he was released and replaced on the practice squad by Zach Triner.
A six-year NFL veteran, Triner has appeared in 61 NFL games.
This move means the Dolphins aren't ready yet to activate Blake Ferguson off the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list, though head coach Mike McDaniel repeated last week he expected Ferguson to snap for the team again at some point this season.
Ferguson has been on the NFI list since the start of October.
WHAT WYNN'S RETURN MIGHT MEAN
Wynn hasn't played in a game since Week 7 of the 2023 season when he sustained a quad injury against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he had started every game for Miami to that point.
The question now is whether Wynn will be back in the starting lineup and, if so, at what point.
Robert Jones has started every game at left guard so far in 2024 and offensive line coach Butch Barry said last week he "absolutely" had done enough to stay in the starting lineup.
But the reality is that it should surprise no one if Wynn winds up returning to the starting lineup, though it likely won't be this week because of the Thursday night game and the fact that practices this week will be replaced by walk-throughs because of the schedule.
With Wynn back, that leaves Bradley Chubb and Cameron Goode as the final two players still on PUP.
Along with Ferguson, quarterback Ty'er "Snoop" Huntley also is eliigible to be designated to return from IR at any point.